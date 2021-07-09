Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Michael Murphy is set to lead out Donegal in Sunday's quarter-final at MacCumhaill Park

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Donegal v Derry Date: Sunday, 11 July Throw-in: 16:00 BST Venue: MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer; Live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website,

Donegal boss Declan Bonner says skipper Michael Murphy is fit to face north-west derby rivals Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-final in Ballybofey.

Murphy suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the preliminary round win over Down less than a fortnight ago.

"Michael's been training this last week or so - he's fit and raring to go," said Bonner.

Donegal host a Derry side which won the Division Three title last month.

Bonner's team started their bid for a third Anglo-Celt Cup triumph in four years by thumping the Mournemen 2-25 to 1-12 in Newry.

It was a performance that did not totally please the manager and he wants more from his team when they host the Oak Leafers at MacCumhaill Park in front of 500 spectators after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Piling on the points

"We put up a high score against Down but there's always room for improvement," added Bonner.

"I still think we have to get better defensively and it's getting that balance with and without the ball.

"We do have a really strong team team going forward and it one of the things I wanted to hammer home when I came into the job four years ago, but it's also getting that defensive side right also.

"Training has gone extremely well over the last two weeks and we're really looking forward to the challenge."

Donegal defeated Derry 2-16 to 0-16 when the sides met in the Ulster SFC in 2018

Derry are a team on the rise under Rory Gallagher after they hammered Offaly 0-21 to 1-6 to secure the Division Three crown at Croke Park.

"We know it's going to be real challenge against a formidable Derry side that did extremely well in their league campaign - it will be a testing afternoon," said Bonner.

"We need to be solid all round on Sunday to get over the line and we'll be happy to leave MacCumhaill Park with a one-point victory to get into the semi-finals.

"Derry are a strong side, very good going forward and they've put up some very big scores. They also look very solid defensively.

"These guys are confident and we've got to be on out A game. It should be a real Ulster championship affair - there's an edge around the place."