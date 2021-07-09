Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin have won the last four Ladies All-Ireland titles

Reigning Ladies All-Ireland champions Dublin will face Tyrone in their opening match of the 2021 competition as they bid to win a fifth consecutive title.

The Dubs travel to Kingspan Breffni as strong favourites to beat Tyrone in Group Three on Saturday.

There is an all-Ulster encounter in Group One as last year's semi-finalists Armagh take on Monaghan.

Cavan host Mayo in the other Group One opener on Saturday.

Only the four group winners will qualify for the semi-finals, while at the other end of the there are the relegation play-offs to contend with.

Mick Bohan's Dublin side have excelled in recent seasons, landing four successive All-Ireland titles while also adding League crowns in 2018 and 2021 for good measure.

Tyrone will need to bounce back quickly from last weekend's Ulster semi-final loss to Armagh to be in a position to compete with the Dubs.

This is the first Senior Championship encounter between the counties since Dublin's breakthrough All-Ireland Senior Final win in 2010.

Can Armagh repeat semi-final run?

Elsewhere on Saturday, in-form Armagh will be looking to the attacking inspiration of the Mackin sisters, Aimee and Blaithin, as they take on Monaghan in an Ulster derby at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh crushed Monaghan in the recent Ulster semi-final but it was the Farney County who had the upper hand when the sides clashed in Division Two of the Football League.

The Orchard County appear to have rediscovered some of the form that took them all the way to an All-Ireland semi-final appearance against Dublin in 2020.

They were too good for Tyrone in the provincial semi-final last weekend and will be looking to repeat that recent victory against Monaghan.

Cavan enjoyed a very solid Division Two league campaign - topping 2B and winning against Armagh, Monaghan and Tyrone - and will open their All-Ireland campaign against a Mayo side which lost to Dublin in the Division One semi-final.

There are Ulster counties in action in the Intermediate and Junior All-Ireland championships. Fermanagh travel to Leitrim in their Intermediate Group Two opener, with Down opening their campaign at home to Offaly on Sunday.

Antrim take on Derry in round one of the Junior championship at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Ladies All-Ireland Championship

Saturday, 10 July

Senior Championship - Group One Armagh v Monaghan Athletic Grounds, 14:00 BST Cavan v Mayo Markievicz Park, 14:00

Senior Championship - Group Two Cork v Meath Birr, 14:00

Senior Championship - Group Three Tyrone v Dublin Kingspan Breffni, 14:00

Intermediate Championship - Group Two Leitrim v Fermanagh Ballinamore, 14:00

Junior Championship - Round One Antrim v Derry Corrigan Park, 14:00

Sunday, 11 July

Intermediate Championship - Group Two Down v Offaly Lannleire GFC, 13:00

Intermediate Championship - Group One Westmeath v Longford Cusack Park, 14:00 Wexford v Sligo Ferbane, 14:00

Intermediate Championship - Group Three Roscommon v Kildare Duggan Park, 14:00