Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down also beat Antrim in the Division Two league final in June

Down edged out Antrim 1-18 to 3-11 in a thrilling Ulster Senior Camogie Championship final at Pearse Og Park.

Maeve Kelly's first-minute goal helped Antrim to a 1-4 to 0-2 lead but Down then reeled off nine points in a row.

Sara Louise Graffin's goal in the second half made it 1-11 to 1-4 but then Caitrin Dobbin found the net to reduce Antrim's arrears to 1-12 to 2-5.

Kelly got another goal but Down held on to repeat their win over Antrim in the 2020 All-Ireland Intermediate final.

The counties had played each other on three occasions during the past eight weeks and this was their third meeting in a final in seven months.

Down continued to enjoy the upper hand thanks to Saturday's win in Armagh, having won that Intermediate final 4-16 to 2-10 in December and following that up with the Division Two league title success three weeks ago.

In between the Saffrons scored a 1-13 to 0-13 victory over their rivals in the first round of the league eight weeks ago.

There was no Ulster championship last season but Down have made it four in a row, having claimed back-to-back crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the latter at the expense of Antrim in Clones.

Antrim manager Paul McKillen went into Saturday's Ulster final without Roisin McCormack, Chloe Drain and Maeve Connolly but got off to a flying start through Kelly's early goal.

Derek Dunne's Down side battled back however thanks to a range of points-scorers and led by a single point, 0-8 to 1-4, at the interval.

The sides continued to trade points after the break but the Mourne team held in to leave their opponents without an Ulster title since 2016.