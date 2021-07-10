Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone forward Cathal McShane made his long awaited return from injury

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher has praised the performance of forward Darren McCurry in Saturday's Ulster Championship victory over Cavan.

McCurry hit 10 points as Tyrone ended Cavan's title defence at the first time of asking with a 1-18 to 0-13 win in Omagh.

Brian Kennedy scored the game's only goal early in the second half.

"Darren was exceptional and he was right through the league campaign," said Dooher.

"He shows up every time and you can't question his accuracy."

Tyrone will face Donegal or Derry in the semi-finals in their first Championship campaign under Dooher and Feargal Logan.

The Red Hands had Ronan McNamee dismissed on the hour mark but had enough in the tank to get over the line at Healy Park.

"Any championship win you're glad to get," added Dooher, who said the management team will review McNamee's red card before deciding whether to appeal.

"It was nip and tuck for most of the first-half and it was only once we got the goal and built a cushion to keep Cavan at a distance."

"We know it is another step up for us in the next round and we will have to improve. We have done some good things but there are a lot of things we can do better.

"The players know that as well so it will be a matter of trying to improve on any shortcomings to try and give a good account of ourselves next week."

As well as result, Tyrone were boosted by the return of forward Cathal McShane, who played his first game for the county since February 2020.

"It was good to see Cathal. He's been out a year and a half now which has been hard for him and hard for Tyrone," said Dooher.

"He has come in and contributed well to the match and helped us get over the line."

It's time for Cavan to rebuild - Graham

Cavan manager Mickey Graham admitted Tyrone were the better team but said his side were disappointed to lose after dropping to Division Four earlier in the summer.

"We were getting lots of ball and opportunities but we just didn't execute them," said Graham.

"We got punished the other end by Tyrone and the big teams will do that to you.

"It will be an opportunity now to go away and get a couple of bodies back. We have to start building now.

"We are at the bottom tier in the league and the only way you can go is up."