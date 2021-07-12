It wasn't just the Ulster Championship that needed that thriller between Donegal and Derry.

The Championship across the whole country has been suffering from one-sided, uninspiring fixtures. It was in dire need of a kickstart.

Thankfully, that's what it got in Ballybofey.

What we saw was two fully committed teams, two very well organised teams and it went down to the last kick of the ball.

In the end the result was the one most had expected before the game: a Donegal win. But right up until a moment of Patrick McBrearty magic it was a game right in the balance, and for that Derry deserve real credit.

In Derry we are seeing what can happen when a manager comes in and gets the best players pulling together.

There were always arguments that they didn't have their best players on the pitch. It's very evident now that they're all pulling the same way and working hard together.

Derry proved in Ballybofey that they can mix it with the best teams in Ulster as their upward trajectory continues

Piece by piece, Rory Gallagher has built what is now a very formidable team, and getting over the line against Donegal would have been an enormous statement of intent from them.

They will be disappointed that there is no back door, because no side would have wanted to come up against Derry; who would have benefitted from getting more games in the summer and keeping the side together.

The reality is that it's the middle of July, and their next competitive game will most likely be January so that's a big gap with no inter-county football, but make no mistake about Derry's direction. They are a team on the up, and have much to be excited about as they look towards next season.

A tale of two forwards

Two forwards with made telling contributions to their side's wins at the weekend were Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and Tyrone's Darren McCurry.

While McCurry was rampant against Cavan, scoring 10 points, McBrearty was kept extremely quiet until his match-winning point in the last minute of injury-time.

He had to show remarkable patience, such was the strength of Chrissy McKaigue's man-marking job. There were a couple of times that he snatched at chances because he was so keen to influence the game.

McKaigue is an exceptional player and with every play that unfolded, his eyes stayed on McBrearty regardless of what was going on around him.

What McBrearty did smartly on those occasions was try to influence the game off the ball, by drawing McKaigue out of position to create space for others to score.

As a forward you always hope that if you keep working hard enough an opportunity will come your way. And when it does you have to display the temperament, nerve and most importantly skill to knock it over, that's what McBrearty did and it was enough to send his side through.

Darren McCurry's 10 point haul put Cavan to the sword in Omagh

As for McCurry, he has benefitted from Tyrone's new system that seeks to get the ball into the forwards as quickly as possible

I said it myself for years as an inside forward: you're only as good as the ball that's played into you.

I benefitted from the likes of Brian McGuigan delivering quality balls and that's how McCurry will thrive. On Saturday the balls in were very good, and his performance came off the back of that.

Different games will require different styles of football. I would be shocked if McCurry is afforded the same space against Donegal, so he's going to have to learn the way that McBrearty has, that you need to be effective in different ways.

Tyrone bounce back from Killarney nightmare

Such was the devastating nature of Tyrone's thumping defeat by Kerry in Killarney that it dominated the pre-match build-up to their Championship opener against Cavan.

There was a lot of talk about it, which created pressure. As supporters we expected a response and a performance that would be a true reflection of Tyrone, and the players delivered that.

A major plus was the fact that Cathal McShane got gametime and was among the points. Just as Michael Murphy's fitness was huge for Donegal, McShane's return was equally important for Tyrone.

Watching Sunday's game in Ballybofey from afar, Tyrone fans would have been hoping for extra-time to put some more minutes in their next opponent's legs.

Looking ahead to the second semi-final, on the one hand you could say Tyrone would be more fresh because they weren't put to the test so rigorously, but in terms of knowing that you have come through a difficult assignment like Donegal did, it certainly gives you confidence and knowledge that you can dig deep.

Cathal McShane's return to Championship action was another welcome bonus from Tyrone's big win over Cavan

It was a difficult game for Donegal for a number of reasons. If you look through all the predictions throughout the week everyone said that while, yes, Derry were improving, Donegal were going to win the game.

That burden of expectation, without their captain against an opposition manager in Rory Gallagher that knew their side so well. All of those things considered, Donegal can be extremely happy to have come away with the win.

A lesser team would have succumbed to the Derry pressure, there is no doubt about that. Donegal had to come back from four-point deficits twice, but they showed character and clawed their way back.

A number of people have suggested that when the going gets tough, this Donegal team can't hack it.

I haven't believed that to be true for some time, but Declan Bonner's side definitively proved that theory wrong on Sunday.