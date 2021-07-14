Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Croke Park will host 18,000 spectators for the Leinster final on 1 August - the same day the Ulster final is scheduled to take place

This year's Ulster Senior Football final could be played at Croke Park.

It's believed Ulster GAA have made enquiries on the possibility of hosting their provincial decider in Dublin.

The Leinster football final is scheduled to take place on 1 August, the same day as the Ulster showpiece.

A crowd of 18,000 will be permitted to attend that match so it would appear that hosting both games on the same day at Croke would be unrealistic, with other possibilites also problematic.

The Lory Meagher, Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup finals are due to be played on Saturday 31 July. Traditionally these finals have taken place at Croke Park.

President of the GAA Larry McCarthy recently told the BBC's GAA Social podcast that returning the GAA to the financial position of 2019 is a "priority"

In that context, an 18,000 sell-out would be an attractive financial proposition for Ulster GAA.

It's believed a potential Friday night date for the final has been ruled out.

Pop-up vaccination centres at semi-finals

Meanwhile, Ulster GAA has confirmed there will be pop-up vaccination centres at both Ulster semi-finals this weekend. A total of 2,300 supporters will be allowed into Pairc Esler for Monaghan against Armagh. while 2,400 will gain entry for the second semi-final between Tyrone and Donegal at Brewster Park.

Ulster GAA confirmed they will facilitate the pop-up vaccination centres, following a request from the Department of Health.

In a further development, if 2 metre social distancing is relaxed to 1m, then the attendance at both semi-finals could be in excess of 5,000 each.