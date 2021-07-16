Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aimee Mackin set up Armagh's opening goal against Monaghan in All-Ireland opening round

Armagh manager Ronan Murphy says his team “have a lot of things to perfect” before their second Senior All-Ireland group game against Cavan on Saturday.

Cavan lost their first group stage match to Mayo, while the Orchard county proved a powerful force last weekend, beating Monaghan 4-17 to 1-12.

Armagh came out blazing in the second half of the game, with goals from Kelly Mallon, Eve Lavery and Alex Clarke.

Murphy however, believes Saturday’s match will be a “huge challenge”.

“We had a disappointing league campaign and Cavan beat us handily enough in the league,” said the Tyrone native, referring to the Breffni side’s shock 2-12 to 1-14 win over his squad.

“We looked at a number of different players and we had different injuries, so it took a while to have a settled team as such.

“Now we’re starting to get players back and it’s good to have competition for places.”

Armagh, Cavan, Mayo and Monaghan are in Group One, which is the only group in the ladies’ All-Ireland Senior Championship to have four teams instead of three.

The top two counties in each group will advance to the quarter-finals, with the Group One teams’ routes hence seeming debatably more difficult than others.

Ladies game 'on upward trajectory'

Cavan won all three of their group stage matches in the Division Two league, but have failed to secure a victory since.

Murphy’s squad seems determined to make the All-Ireland semi-final for their second year in a row, after missing out to defending champions Dublin last season.

The Armagh boss is trying not to look too far ahead of Saturday for now, but praised “the quality of the players” for the growth of the women’s sport in recent years.

“The skill, the talent, commitment and fitness of these girls is phenomenal,” he added.

“All counties are pushing each other on and as a result the standard is getting higher. Some of the play of the girls that all teams are producing is fantastic. That’s feeding into the growth of the game.

“When you see the likes of Aimee [Mackin] and Kelly [Mallon], and these girls taking the scores that they do, it really promotes the game.

“With the aspect of social media, it’s on so many platforms that they’re now able to access and see the skills up close.

“It’s making great progress. The resources need to be pumped into the ladies’ game as well to bring it up to parity with the men’s, but it’s certainly on an upwards trajectory.”

Armagh play Cavan in the second round of the All-Ireland Senior Championship at Clones on Saturday at 5.30pm.