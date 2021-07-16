Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry captain Matthew Downey lifts the Ulster Minor Football Championship trophy after defeating Monaghan

Derry boss Martin Boyle says the county “don’t have any inferiority complex” ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Minor Football final against favourites Kerry on Sunday.

The Ballinascreen man will lead his 2020 side into the last hurdle of the three-times delayed competition at O’Connor Park in Offaly.

Derry beat Meath last weekend to reach the decider.

Kerry, who thumped Derry in the 2017 final, hope to win their 17th title.

After beating Armagh, Tyrone and Monaghan to clinch the Ulster Minor title, the Oak Leafers overcame Meath in a 1-14 to 1-7 win in Newry last week to give themselves a chance of avenging their defeat by the Kingdom four years ago.

Matthew Downey, son of 1993 All-Ireland winning captain Henry, scored 0-8 against Meath and Boyle is adamant the Lavey lad and his teammates are determined to create their own legacies.

“Obviously you have the Downeys and McGurks and people relate them to who their fathers are, legends of Derry football," said Boyle.

“But as I always say, these lads are there to write their own chapter.”

No Croke Park decider 'disappointing'

Kerry were last All-Ireland Minor champions in 2018 when they clinched a fifth title in a row – the first time such a feat has ever been achieved.

Derry last won in 2002, but were runners-up to the Kingdom in 2017 having been humbled in a crushing 6-17 to 1-08 defeat with two-time All-Star David Clifford scoring four goals in a man of the match display at Croke Park.

However, Boyle believes his current team have no fear going in against the green-and-gold titans.

“I said after the semi-final - these boys will play the game, they won’t be playing the occasion,” he said.

“The opponent doesn’t really matter to them. They bring the intensity, attitude and character, no matter who it is.”

Kerry last won the All-Ireland MFC in 2018 after beating Galway in the final

Boyle also expressed his disappointment at the final not being played in Croke Park, and the fact that only 500 spectators will be allowed into the grounds under current coronavirus restrictions.

“There’s no group of players that have suffered more in the GAA over the last 18 months than these particular minor players and probably the U20s as well because their competition wasn’t finished,” he said.

“We were hoping that the GAA would give the boys their day in the sun in Croke Park, because they deserve it, so it’s disappointing, especially when you hear now that the Connacht final is going to be moved to Croke Park.

“The lads were devastated, but at the same time it’s not going to impact their mentality ahead of the weekend.

“They’re really committed and passionate lads who want to achieve at the highest level in the red and white jersey and long may that continue.”