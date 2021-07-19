It was difficult driving to Pairc Esler on Saturday knowing that we were going to be talking about football.

The news of Brendan Óg Duffy's death was impossibly sad and as a parent, I still can't get my head around the idea of news like that coming to your door.

In the past few days we have heard team-mates, club-mates, coaches and counties share their memories of a young footballer held in the highest regard. I hope his family can find some solace in the memories that so many will cherish, and my heart goes out to them.

Sadly, we in Tyrone have experienced such unthinkable tragedy in the past. In those moments you see how quickly the club and the county rally around a family, but you also see how the GAA unites to try and bring some comfort to a family going through such a sad time.

I am full of admiration for the way Monaghan and their management handled Saturday's game. For Seamus McEnaney to compose himself and to get himself together, never mind getting a panel of players together, must have been so difficult.

I'm sure Monaghan didn't use it as a rallying cry, but there is no doubt that they all would have been thinking of Brendan Óg as they took to the field and throughout the game.

At one stage late in the second half it looked like the match was getting away from them, and they showed remarkable resilience to stay in it and get the win in the end. It was a performance of endless spirit, and one to be especially proud of on a dreadfully sad weekend.

Armagh's press ruthlessly exploited

Rian O'Neill scored six points for Armagh in their defeat by Monaghan

The game itself was a crazy spectacle, with Monaghan producing the stuff of dreams in the opening 15 minutes aided by an unsure Armagh defence.

Armagh caught themselves in no man's land; a direct result of what happened in the first half of their quarter-final win over Antrim.

In that game, Armagh's management weren't happy with the way in which their team sat off Antrim and allowed them possession around midfield.

On Saturday Armagh were keen to put pressure on the ball further up the pitch, and that meant there were gaps inside for Monaghan to exploit.

And exploit them they did. The quality of Monaghan's football in the first 15 minutes was outstanding, there were very few handling errors and hardly any misplaced passes. It was fantastic football played at top speed.

Such was the wild nature of the game, Armagh went into half-time having shipped 4-09 despite actually doing a lot of things right. Scoring 14 points in a half against a side of Monaghan's stature is no mean feat.

Armagh kept coming, and their bench made the desired impact, but in the end they fell short against an excellent team, and ultimately to a truly great player.

McManus and Donnelly rise to occasion

Conor McManus was once again an integral player for Monaghan

If you want to learn about a player, watch what they do when their team is backed up against a wall.

There are plenty of forwards who can score beautiful points when you're ahead, but when you're a couple of points down after surrendering a decent lead in a knockout championship, that's when you see who's made of what.

We saw Patrick McBrearty make a match-winning intervention for Donegal last weekend, this time it was the turn of Monaghan's Conor McManus and Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.

On Sunday in Enniskillen, Caolin McGonigle's goal had just brought Donegal level and the game looked like it was starting to shift in their favour.

It was then that Donnelly came to the fore, scoring two magnificent points to dampen Donegal's momentum and put his side back in control.

A day earlier, when Monaghan looked like they didn't have a comeback in them, they knew what they had to do. McManus was the man they had to get the ball to.

The swing that saw Monaghan turn a two-point deficit into a one-point lead in the final minutes of the game came from three fouls on McManus.

It's one thing to get the ball in his hands, but McManus still had so much to do. To draw a foul is in itself a huge skill, and his leadership when Monaghan needed him the most was there for all to see.

Don't think for a moment that those were easy free-kicks, either. It was remarkable composure from a remarkable player.

Tyrone on an upward curve

Conor McManus made a strong impact for Tyrone from the bench

Considering where Tyrone were a number of weeks ago, their performance against Donegal was very impressive.

People will look at Michael Murphy's sending off and say that was the difference. It doesn't take an expert to tell you that Donegal minus Michael Murphy are not the same side.

Regardless of Murphy's sending off Tyrone still had to do the job; 14 against 15 is far from a foregone conclusion.

How many times after games have we said "the bench made the difference"? It is so often the decisive factor in tight games. There is no doubt that Tyrone's bench made a bigger impact than Donegal's, and that was the difference.

Tiernan McCann and Conor McKenna were real driving forces going forward when they came on, while Donegal left some potential game-winners on the bench.

Tyrone will have been relieved to see Eoghan Ban Gallagher in the full-back line. He was a menace when he did come forward, instrumental in McGonigle's goal and fouled on numerous occasions, so had he been given more license to roam Tyrone might have struggled to contain him.

You could certainly argue that Tyrone were the hungrier of the two as well. Donegal were trying to get into their 10th Ulster final in 11 years, which is a remarkable statistic.

Tyrone were looking for their first final appearance since 2017, and had been playing second fiddle to Donegal for a number of years. Motivation was no issue.

For Donegal it's a case of recharging the batteries. Murphy, Neil McGee and Hugh McFadden are not getting any younger, but even still the quality within their side is not up for debate.