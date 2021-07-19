Derry last won an All-Ireland Minor Football Championship in 2002

Five weeks ago, the title of All-Ireland winning captain sounded “really surreal” to Matthew Downey, but now the Derry minor champion admitted that “it’s sort of just about settled in".

Downey’s father Henry was part of Derry’s All-Ireland senior winning team in 1993, but Matthew noted that “he didn’t play any Derry minors at all, so that’s one I have on him".

The 18-year-old scored the winning penalty for his side right at the end of their Tullamore thriller against Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland Minor football final, to clinch a one-point victory.

But the Lavey forward didn’t feel the full effects of his goal until the final whistle blew to signal a 2-12 to 1-14 win for the Oak Leafers.

“At the time I was out on my feet, I just about made it off the pitch and had to reset myself again,” Downey told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

“I hit a penalty against Tyrone and actually the goalie dived that side. I had planned to go that side, but I thought he looked a bit confident in himself so I thought I’ll have to change it up, so I went down the middle.

Matthew Downey's father Henry was part of the 1993 Derry senior All-Ireland winning team

“Mark Doherty was shouting at me to get back out and track and I ended up at the other goal line about 10 seconds later, so there was no real feeling of joy at that stage.

“[When the whistle blew], that was one of the proudest moments of my life and the proudest moment of everyone’s lives here.”

“Our manager Martin (Boyle) said a couple of weeks ago that we’re a club team now. We’ve been together for 20 months. You’re not with a minor inter-county team for 20 months.

“The next step is to get to Derry U20s and keep pushing on. Derry seniors did pretty well against Donegal, they were unfortunate. But the future looks bright for Derry.”

Fourth time lucky

Having been delayed three times previously, the Derry team - who have played together since U15s - feared their 2020 championship might have been cancelled altogether.

But Derry boss Boyle noted that the uncertainty may have spurred the squad on more.

“We were conscious that this might not even happen, we thought we might have to pull training back a bit, but you don’t pull training back from these boys, they just go on ahead,” he said.

Derry captain Matthew Downey scored the All-Ireland Minor champions' winning penalty

“The boys landed when we first met them in October 2019 as young lads, schoolboys that were nervous and now they’re driving to training with beards and girlfriends and all the rest!” laughed Boyle.

“It feels in many ways that you’ve adopted them for 18 months, but it’s great.

“There’s a real magical feeling and trust and honesty amongst the group. They’re brilliant young fellas, and great ambassadors for their families, their clubs and their county now as well.

“They’ve brought the feel-good factor back to Derry football, along with the progress the seniors have made as well. So there’s good times ahead for Derry hopefully.”