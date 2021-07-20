Conor Glass says Derry should have beaten Donegal in the recent Ulster quarter-final

Conor Glass has told The GAA Social that he believes Derry seniors can emulate the minors' All-Ireland Football success over the next decade.

Speaking in the BBC Sport NI GAA podcast, Glass said Derry's 2020 All-Ireland minor triumph on Sunday showed the talent in the county.

"The minors won the All-Ireland. There's no reason why we can't do that in the next 10 years," Glass insisted.

"That's why players play at county level - to win the big one."

The Maghera man ended his professional sporting career with Australian Rules Football side Hawthorn in October to chase his long-cherished dream of achieving All-Ireland senior success with the Oak Leaf County.

Since Glass' return home, he has helped Derry win the Division Three Football League title and then performed impressively as Rory Gallagher's side were unlucky to lose by the narrowest of margin to Donegal in the Ulster Championship.

Gallagher's words led to Glass' return home

Glass, 23, says the words of Derry boss Gallagher during a phone conversation last autumn convinced him that it was time to travel home to begin a senior inter-county career.

The red-haired midfielder's outstanding underage performances for St Patrick's College Maghera, club Glen and the county minors led to him securing his AFL contract in 2016.

"It was a massive decision obviously to take my whole life back here. I'm only 23 so I've a lot of years ahead of me which is good," said Glass in conversation with Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville.

"But from a young age, I've always wanted to play for Derry. Contract talks were up in the air. I didn't know my decision but once Rory rang me and told me his plans I just decided I was going to go home and pursue my love of gaelic and play for Glen again.

Glass says Rory Gallagher told him that he needed a midfielder "for the next 10 years"

"Rory said about the range of players Derry have. I've grown up with a lot of the players that are playing now and he said he needed a midfielder for the next 10 years.

"His confidence [in me] and the way he told me that was probably the tipping point for me in terms of whether Derry were going to get back to hopefully the 1993 team in the next five to 10 years fingers crossed."

After Derry's discernible progress this year, Glass expects this season's panel to form the bedrock of the county's attempts to rescale the heights of inter-county football.

"In any space to have a consistency with you players or your coaches is massive. And Rory's said if we are going to progress and win an All-Ireland the same players are going to have to be playing week in week out to get that consistency and we have kind of seen that in our performances this year.

"That goes exactly the same for the coaches. If you have that consistency in your coaching, your club and your backroom team, that's going to go a hell of a way to have success for Derry."

Glass' frustration after Donegal near-miss

Glass admits he is still suffering frustration after Derry's near-miss against Donegal when they lost a four-point lead in the second half as Declan Bonner's side fought back to snatch a fortunate 0-16 to 0-15 win.

"We had our chances. We let it slip a bit. The best team definitely lost that day.

"I don't think I'll watch it back - not until next year anyway."

But while that disappointment is still raw, Glass insists that there are "no regrets" about his decision to leave Australia even if running on the back roads of Maghera last winter in windy and icy conditions was a bit of a jolt to the system at the time.

"I put everything into it [Australia] and got everything out of it that I wanted.

"I won the Division Three title with Derry and once you got to play at Croke Park in front of a crowd, in front of your friends and family, that was the moment that I knew I'd made the right decision."