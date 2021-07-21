Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tohill (left) joined Collingwood in 2018 on a two-year rookie deal

Former Derry Under-20 player Anton Tohill will make his AFL debut for Collingwood on Friday.

Tohill, 21, joined the Melbourne club in 2018 on a two-year rookie deal and was given a further 12-month contract last December.

The Derryman, son of ex-Derry star Anthony Tohill, will play against Port Adelaide on Friday after making a number of appearances for the reserves.

"He's worked so hard on his game," said interim Collingwood boss Robert Harvey.

"He's a very smart individual. He's a medical student in waiting when he gets back to Ireland.

"I was lucky enough to play against his father ... he was captain of the Irish [International Rules] team in 1998.

"I was lucky enough to have a beer with him after. It [handing an AFL debut to his son] is one of those moments I suppose you get where the world is small."