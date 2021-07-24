Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Katy Herron bagged a three-pointer for Donegal in their victory over Kerry

Donegal will face champions Dublin in the All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-finals after beating Kerry 2-13 to 2-9 on Saturday.

First-half goals from Geraldine McLaughlin and Katy Herron proved decisive in their final group game.

Monaghan defeated Cavan 1-13 to 0-14 to preserve their senior status.

Armagh will meet Meath in the last eight after overcoming Mayo 3-14 to 0-12 while Tyrone lost 3-16 to 0-12 against Waterford.

Katie Murray hit 2-3 as Waterford booked their place in the last eight with a convincing Group Three victory in Mullingar.

Aileen Wall added Waterford's third goal while Niamh O'Neill scored 10 points for Tyrone, who will face Cavan in a relegation semi-final.

Mackin magic

Armagh finished top of Group One after Aimee Mackin starred in a comfortable win over Mayo at Ballinamore.

Both teams had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the game, with Mackin hitting 3-6 in a superb display for the Orchard county.

Aimee Mackin was in top form for Armagh in their win over Mayo

Armagh led 1-8 to 0-6 at the break and maintained their 100% record in the group.

A dramatic Ciara McAnespie goal saw Monaghan complete an astonishing comeback to maintain their senior status for 2022 and condemn neighbours Cavan to the relegation play-off against the Red Hands.

Cavan looked to be safe when they led by five points going into the closing stages but they got caught by a superb rally from Monaghan.

The Breffni Park hosts enjoyed a 0-9 to 0-4 half-time advantage in the Group One derby.

A point from Laura McEnaney and then two super efforts from Lauren Garland got the Farney team within striking distance before Monaghan overturned a short kickout and McAnespie rounded the keeper to fire home. Substitute Jodie McQuillan wrapped it up with a further point.

Donegal and Kerry were battling it out for second spot in Group 4 behind winners Galway.

McLaughlin and Herron struck just before the break at Tuam Stadium to leave the Ulster side 2-6 to 0-7 in front at the interval.

Donegal moved seven ahead but Kerry didn't give up with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Aisling O'Connell netting for the Kingdom.

Two late points from McLaughlin ensured Donegal would face five-in-row chasing Dublin side next weekend.

Cork meet Waterford and Galway will take on Mayo in the other two quarter-finals.