Fiona Keating hit Cork's goal against Down just before half-time at Newry

Down will face Dublin in their next All-Ireland Senior Camogie clash after a 1-13 to 0-10 defeat to Cork in Newry.

Although the Mourne women are winless in their championship campaign thus far, Cork never really exploded into life against Derek Dunne’s side the way they did in round one against Dublin.

The Rebels had five different scorers in the second half as they kept Down at arm’s length, but little more.

Down's display continued their encouraging return to the senior ranks.

After losing their first championship match this season by only one point to Waterford, the Ulster champions are showing promising signs, having been promoted to the top-flight at the end of the 2020 season for the first time in 22 years.

Orla Cronin, Laura Hayes and Izzy O'Regan picked off good points from play in a competitive contest before Fiona Keating's goal five minutes before the short whistle put a little bit of daylight between the sides.

The Dubs will be going into their game against Down also with a loss, after Waterford beat the Blues 2-17 to 0-9 in a game that was expected to be much tighter.

After a strong start with three quick scores, the wheels began to come off for Dublin.

They shot just two points in the game’s second half, meaning Waterford and Cork have wrapped up the two top spots of their group.

Current champions showed signs of weakness

Defending All-Ireland champions Kilkenny were pushed to the wire by Westmeath in Mullingar.

The home side continued to hold a lead over their opponents right up until the second half water break, when a goal from Miriam Walsh finally set the Cats on the way to a 2-17 to 1-11 victory.

Manager Brian Dowling used four of his five subs by the 37th minute, suggesting that Kilkenny’s starters were uncharacteristically underperforming.

However, Westmeath did put on a brilliant display, arguably their best since gaining promotion to senior on the back of their 2019 intermediate title.

Galway also had something of a 15-minute purple patch when they took on Clare at Kenny Park in Athenry and prevailed by 2-12 to 2-6, but they did their damage in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents by 2-3 to 0-1 in that period.

Wexford are almost certain of their place in the quarter-finals after they beat Offaly by 4-10 to 0-15 at Wexford Park in the only game that was played in Group One.