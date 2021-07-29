Conor McManus says there are 'things a whole lot more important than a football game'

Ulster Senior Football Championship final: Monaghan v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 31 July Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and iPlayer, text commentary and radio on the BBC Sport NI website

Conor McManus has warned that Monaghan cannot get drawn into playing with raw emotion in Saturday's Ulster Senior Football Championship final.

The Farney men will meet Tyrone at Croke Park in their first provincial showpiece in six years, which is being held at GAA headquarters for the first time since 2006.

Alongside the emotion of a final played in front of the largest crowd since the pandemic began, Monaghan are still coming to the terms with the loss of under-20s captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh.

The 19-year-old died in a car crash the night before the senior team beat Armagh in a stunning semi-final at Pairc Esler.

"There's a lot of hurt in Monaghan at the minute and if winning the Ulster title could maybe give the people extra joy and cheer it would be great," said McManus.

"We can't get caught up in that or too carried away with it. We just have to focus on our performance and not be too caught up about what it would mean. We'll deal with that if it comes."

Monaghan's last final appearance came in 2015, when a one-point win over Donegal saw them lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the 16th time.

It was the third year in a row that they had made it to the Ulster final, however they have not reached the occasion since, with perennial Division One rivals Tyrone and Donegal each securing two titles in that time.

Monaghan and Tyrone shared a 0-14 to 0-14 draw in their league encounter at Healy Park two months ago

The last time Tyrone and Monaghan met in Ulster, the Farney men came out on top but still saw their Championship run brought to an end by the Red Hands, who came through the back door to exact revenge on their provincial rivals in a tight All-Ireland semi-final.

"You're nearly guaranteed that if you're going to be competing to win an Ulster Championship, Tyrone are going to be one of the teams to beat," reflected McManus.

"You know coming into an Ulster Championship that if you're going to get to an Ulster final or win an Ulster final that you're going to have to beat Tyrone somewhere along the way."

Under new management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, Tyrone reached their first final since 2017 with a win over Donegal in the clearest sign yet that they have found their feet after a lukewarm league campaign that included a 0-14 to 0-14 draw with Monaghan in Omagh.

"The new management has come in and they're playing an attacking style of football now; we know a lot about each other, so there will be nothing on either team that we don't know," said Farney skipper Ryan Wylie, whose focus is remaining on the task at hand as opposed to the prospect of climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift the Anglo-Celt.

"If you start thinking of things outside of your control, it generally only leads to one thing and that's a disappointing personal performance," he continued.

"I have my own routine at home that I follow through for most games and I'll just stick with that, hopefully that'll be enough at the end of the day."

Archive: Monaghan see of Tyrone in the '88 Ulster Final

'Something more important than football' drove semi-final win

McManus was again Monaghan's hero in their semi-final triumph, scoring two late frees to tilt the game in his side's favour in a high-scoring match that will go down as one of the great Ulster games of recent times.

On what was the hottest day of the year up to that point, the Farney men scored four first half goals in an outstanding first half performance, that came less than 24 hours after the tragic news of the two-car collision involving Ó Dufaigh.

"The over-riding feeling going into the game was there was something a whole lot more important than a football game going on," McManus said.

"We all unfortunately got a massive dose of perspective when we heard the news about Brendan Óg, so it definitely put football into its place.

"In a weird sort of way as the day went on and as the game went on it nearly felt for that hour that football became very important to people in Monaghan, people at the game and the group ourselves.

"The reality was when the game was over we still had the loss of Brendan Óg and some of the members in our team, the younger lads, were closer to him than a lot of us (older players) we wouldn't have got to meet Brendan Óg as regularly or got to know him next year when he probably would have been in the panel.

"For those young lads it was very much back to reality after that and they were dealing with the lost of their friend and their team-mate."

Having overcome Armagh, Monaghan are now one game away from an All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, who defeated Cork to claim the Munster title last weekend.