Joe Brolly thinks the men's championship should follow a similar route to the women's competition

Is there a hotter topic in GAA circles right now than the future of the inter-county football calendar?

After their epic debate about punditry, All-Ireland winners Oisin McConville and Joe Brolly return to the GAA Social podcast to give their views on what route the GAA should take.

GAA president Larry McCarthy has already said "there's going to be major changes" to the structure of the calendar at a Special Congress in the autumn.

The main proposal to go under consideration is likely to be the total separation of the provincial and All-Ireland Championships.

The controversial Tailteann Cup, which would contain sides from the bottom two Divisions as the top two Divisions compete for the Sam Maguire, has twice been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However both Brolly and McConville believe there are better options which should be brought to the table.

"You have to ask yourself the question, what do we want it to look like?", said Derry legend Brolly.

"Look at the Ladies' Championship (which contains senior, intermediate and junior finals), every year it is getting more and more popular. Each final is treated with respect and there are the same financial contributions towards the teams.

"They are well looked after, there are All-Stars at each level and you can see it has, very quickly, become an attractive weekend of football.

"We see the knock on impact of that all over the country and it has made a massive contribution to community life in Ireland.

"If an Antrim player knows they can be playing on All-Ireland final day, the holy grail for GAA folk, in front of 82,000 people, you are going to strive to get there."

There needs to be trust

McConville also believes the proposals for change don't go far enough and feels the introduction of a third tier would be beneficial, but on the premise the counties have to be able to trust the GAA.

"There has to be trust. If not for the pandemic, we would have had the split and the Tailteann Cup," he said.

"When people and delegates were sold the Tailteann Cup they were told it would be on All-Ireland day.

"When the fixtures came out when was it going to be played? All-Ireland semi-final day.

"That may sound like a really small thing, but not in relation to the way it was sold to counties and the fact they voted on it, then it was taken back."

Oisin McConville believes the Ulster Championship should replace the McKenna Cup

McConville adds his desired proposal would see the Ulster Championship replace the McKenna Cup in its current format and the football leagues would maintain their current format.

"I would go for three tiers with a second tier of 12 teams, so we are going senior, intermediate and junior," he said.

"The third tier would hopefully have 10 teams if we could entice Kilkenny back in and you have London and New York.

"What it does is it gives you a minimum of 12 or 13 games, and a maximum of 16 or 17 games, played over 26 weekends.

"We have a brand new opportunity to sell this to teams. They all want to challenge Dublin, but the reality is that is not possible

"Sometimes you have to save people from themselves. On this occasion, we have to do that."

Listen to the GAA Social with Joe Brolly, Oisin McConville, John Heslin, Thomas Niblock and Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh on BBC Sounds.