Canning's All-Ireland triumph with Galway in 2017 led to him being named hurler of the year

Galway's five-time All-Star forward Joe Canning has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Portumna clubman's decision comes after the Tribesmen's All-Ireland SHC qualifier defeat by Waterford in Thurles on Saturday.

Canning was named 2017 hurler of the year after helping Galway win the All-Ireland title.

"That's it, finished with Galway now," said 32-year-old Canning, who said injuries were a major factor.

"I told the boys after in the dressing room, that was it, so I have to keep my word a bit on that one.

"I will keep playing with Portumna, but that's me finished with Galway. There has been a lot of people wondering, would I, wouldn't I, so just to end all that."

Canning became the all-time top scorer in the history of the hurling championship during his county's defeat by Waterford.

In addition to All-Ireland success in 2017, he helped Galway to three Leinster crowns and two National Hurling League titles, cementing his status as one of the most revered players of his generation.