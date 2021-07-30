The late Jimmy McElhatton with sons Ciaran, Conor and Plunkett

A final on the hallowed turf at Croke Park is a huge occasion for any player and will often be the pinnacle of their careers.

However, Saturday's Nicky Rackard Cup decider may mean more to Tyrone hurling goalkeeper Conor McElhatton than most.

Just 24 hours after burying his late father, Jimmy, McElhatton pulled off a man of the match performance to beat holders Donegal in the last four and set up a decider with heavily-fancied Mayo.

It was fitting that semi-final took place at Carrickmore, where Jim was a life-long member and earned him the title of 'Mr Carrickmore'. He was also awarded the President's Cup from GAA chief John Horan last year for his services to the club and the sport.

"To play at Carrickmore pitch, where he looked after it for so many years, it spurred me on and it was meant to be," said Conor on his semi-final performance.

"I think he may have been standing on the line for one of two of the balls, flicking them out. It was a proud day for the whole family.

"It was tough enough but it is what the man would have wanted."

Conor McElhatton celebrates beating Donegal in the Nicky Rackard semi-final

Tyrone hurling captain Damian Casey said the victory was in tribute to Jimmy and the McElhatton family after a difficult week.

"Hats off to him. It wouldn't have been straightforward for him at all. His father spent many hours and days in Carrickmore," Casey added on Conor's performance.

"I don't know whether that would have softened the blow or not but there was a stage in the second-half where we were being bombarded and Conor, along with the rest of his defenders, stood up tall and got us over the line."

You can't question our spirit

The 2021 decider with Mayo, who were shocked by Donegal in last year's final, is Tyrone's first since 2014 and they will be firm underdogs at Croke Park.

As an added incentive for Michael McShane's side is that the Nicky Rackard final will take place just hours before the Ulster Senior Football Championship decider between Tyrone and Monaghan at headquarters later that afternoon.

McElhatton has called on fans to come to Croke Park early to cheer on the hurlers and make it a special day for the county.

"It's a new week and you take it day by day. We are now focused, not on the hype but we are focused on the game at hand," he said.

"Teams have got caught up in the occasion and the stadium, but it's a pitch and a set of goals, so we will focus on the ball right from throw-in.

"There is good hurling in Tyrone and hopefully we can get a good performance out of the boys. Hopefully the football supporters come out a wee bit early, when the roar goes up it gives you an extra 10 or 15 percent."

Damian Casey lifts the Nicky Rackard Cup in 2014

Casey raised the Nicky Rackard as a teenager in the county's sole success in 2014 and he said he is desperate to repeat the trophy lift for the Red Hands.

"It was a great win for us on Saturday against Donegal. They were going into that game big favourites so we knew we needed a big performance," he said.

"We knew we could get a result and a big Saturday at Croke Park doesn't come about too often so we are looking forward to it."