Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aimee Mackin and her Armagh team-mates will aim to reach a second successive All-Ireland semi-final

Armagh and Donegal will be aiming to secure All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final spots on a huge weekend of ladies football action.

The Orchard women will be fancied to beat Meath on Sunday with Donegal hoping to shock five-in-a-row seeking Dublin on Monday afternoon.

Armagh are unchanged for their clash at Clones with this season's Division Two League winners.

Donegal face Dublin in Carrick-on-Shannon on the southern bank holiday.

Armagh supporters will be hoping that Aimee Mackin can maintain the sensational form she has produced thus far in the championship having accumulated 3-22 in three games.

After giving Dublin plenty of trouble in last year's semi-final, Armagh look an even better team this season but they will surely not underestimate an improving Royal County side.

Meath ran Cork to a couple of points in their championship opener before putting Tipperary to the sword to reach the last eight.

Maxi Curran's Donegal side defeated Kerry 2-13 to 2-9 last weekend

Rodgers replaces Boyle Carr for Donegal

Roisin Rodgers' inclusion in place of Amy Boyle Carr is the only Donegal change from last weekend's 2-13 to 2-9 group win over Kerry.

After appearing to keep something in reserve as they beat Tyrone 2-18 to 1-11 in the opener, Dublin cut loose to hammer fellow quarter-finalists Waterford 6-12 to 1-10 last weekend and not surprisingly manager Mick Bohan has kept faith with the 15 that started a week ago.

However, Donegal gave Dublin plenty to think about when the sides met on Halloween night in the 2020 Championship.

Ultimately, a freak goal from Dublin skipper Sinead Ahearne that game, as her attempted point bounced down off an upright and into the net.

Donegal will feel they can compete with Dublin once again but they'll need to tighten up considerably at the back after leaking three goals in two minutes against Galway recently.

Dublin's team looks exceptional on paper, with genuine goal threat and firepower in attack, but Donegal have potential aces up their own sleeves, in the form of Geraldine McLaughlin and skipper Niamh McLaughlin, who's been excellent this year.

Dublin will start as favourites but Donegal have the players to ask serious questions of them.

In this weekend's two other quarter-finals, Cork host Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday with the winners going on to face either Armagh or Meath while Monday's all-Connacht battle sees Mayo taking on Galway in Castlebar.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-finals