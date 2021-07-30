Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Monaghan Under-20s were playing their first game since the death of their captain Brendan Og Duffy in a road accident

Down clinched the Ulster Under-20 Football title by defeating Monaghan 3-15 to 1-14 after extra-time at the Athletic Grounds.

The game was the Monaghan team's first match since the death of their captain Brendan Og Duffy in a road accident.

Ruairi O'Hare's early goal helped lead but Darragh McElearney then netted as Monaghan led 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time.

Andrew Gilmore's goal put Down up again and while Monaghan forced extra-time, Justin Clarke's goal sealed Down's win.

Duffy's number six jersey was stood down for the contest and his team-mates produced a brave display which ultimately fell just short.

After early Monaghan points from McElearney and Ronan Byrne, O'Hare's goal put Down ahead and while two Sean Jones scores helped the Farney boys fight back, the Mourne men led 1-4 to 0-5 at the water break.

However, McElearney's goal got Monaghan on terms before two more Jones frees left them two up at the break.

Substitute Gilmore's goal restored Down's lead in the 48th minute but scores from Kyle Connolly and Jones meant Monaghan forced extra-time.

However, Down were the stronger side in extra-time as sweeper goalkeeper Charlie Smyth's second successful free helped lead move three ahead.

As Monaghan chased the goal they needed, it left gaps at the break and substitute Clarke's late palmed goal sealed Down's triumph for their management team of boss Conor Laverty, Martin Clarke and Sean Boylan.