Tyrone dug deep to earn the Ulster final win says joint-manager Dooher

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher admits his side were "lucky" to come away with a win after they held off a spirited Monaghan 0-16 to 0-15 in a thrilling Ulster final at Croke Park.

The Red Hands bossed the first half to lead by five points at the break.

However, the Farneymen produced a stirring comeback to level in the 49th minute only for Tyrone to regroup and see out a nail-biting decider.

"I think we nearly did everything but lose it," admitted Dooher.

"That's the way we'll probably look at it.

"We're lucky to be honest, to get out with the win. It was looking like it was going to go to extra-time for a while there, but thankfully the boys dug deep and chipped in to get a few scores whenever they needed to keep that bit of a gap between us and Monaghan."

Despite Dooher's admission that Covid-19 "issues" had impacted pre-match preparations - with joint-manager Feargal Logan absent due to having to self-isolate - Tyrone produced a dominant display to put themselves in the driving seat at the midway point, with Mattie Donnelly, Kieran McGeary and Ronan McNamee among the standout Red Hand performers.

But Monaghan refused to wilt and clawed their way back to the point at which Jack McCarron levelled the score at 0-12 apiece 14 minutes into the second half, with Dooher conceding that the Seamus McEnaney's men looked "hungrier" after the restart.

"They were first to every ball, they came out with a real energy about them," he added.

"We appeared flat and couldn't get going. But to be fair, they managed to come in with a couple of scores when it was running away from them and that's ultimately what's won the game for us."

On the pre-match Covid-19 issues, Dooher added: "There were issues there but every other team has experienced something similar in the current climate. You deal with them, they don't help things but we are where we are.

"We've got the win in an Ulster final despite a far from impressive performance."

'Proud' McEnaney praises Farney fightback

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney says his side did not show enough energy in the first half

Monaghan came into the game on the back of a heartbreaking week for the county following the death of Under-20s captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh in a car crash earlier this month.

And while McEnaney's side fell just short in their bid to claim a first Ulster title since 2015, the Monaghan boss said he was proud of the manner in which his players rallied to briefly eradicate Tyrone's lead in the second half.

"You're always proud to be a Monaghan man and this group is no different," he said.

"Monaghan's people have rallied over the last few weeks, it's been very difficult.

"Coming into today we felt it was a 50-50 game and it transpired that way. We looked for energy at half time and, to be fair to the lads, they fought tooth and nail to the very end.

"We thought with five minutes to go we might get an equaliser or a winner, I'm very proud because we came here to win the game, but ultimately we've fallen just short."

Tyrone will now face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final with June's National Football League meeting - in which the Kingdom hammered six goals past the Red Hands - still relatively fresh in the memory.

And while Dooher feels as though Tyrone have improved since that crushing defeat in Killarney, he admits his players can ill-afford a repeat of Saturday's inconsistent performance against Monaghan when they face the Munster champions.

"I don't think it takes a genius to work out that with a performance like in the second half there, you won't get near them," he said.

"Kerry taught us a very harsh lesson down in Killarney and today's performance in the second half wasn't anywhere near good enough."