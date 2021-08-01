Any time you win an Ulster title is cause for celebration, and for Tyrone, Saturday in Croke Park was no different.

I know that after having played for long enough and trying to win them for long enough. They're not easy to come by.

It's great to see Tyrone at the top of Ulster football again. Huge congratulations must go to Feargal Logan, Brian Dooher and their backroom team for the way they've regrouped after after such a devastating defeat by Kerry in Killarney.

The players can be proud of themselves for getting their hands on the Anglo-Celt once again.

But they certainly had to dig deep. It wasn't a vintage performance - they struggled for long periods in the second half and people would be foolish to think that Tyrone were by far the better team.

Tyrone dug deep to earn the Ulster final win says joint-manager Dooher

While they may have had a five-point lead at the break, Monaghan were guilty of some very poor misses.

Both teams had 12 shots from play in the first half. Tyrone scored 10 whereas Monaghan only managed five. Conor McManus, Ryan McAnespie, Jack McCarron, Karl O'Connell all failed from scoreable positions.

That really speaks for itself.

Tyrone's defensive qualities shine through in gritty second-half display

While Tyrone played well in the first half, Monaghan were still creating opportunities and when Seamus McEnaney's men came out stronger in the second half, Tyrone were forced to produce a display that was more to do with grit than fluid attacking football.

Thankfully, their defensive qualities really shone through in the latter stages with some last-gasp blocks and tackles to turn over Monaghan.

Monaghan played with a sweeper in the first half, Conor Boyle picked up Mattie Donnelly and Ryan Wylie picked up Darren McCurry.

Monaghan tried to get players back to cover Mark Bradley, who had a big influence on the game in the first half and, at times, Kieran Duffy was caught in no man's land.

But there was great variety in Tyrone's gameplan. They weren't afraid to use the long ball and were willing to run the flanks, and while it didn't always result in scores, those attacking dimensions kept Monaghan honest.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan exerted a huge influence in the second half against Tyrone

Tyrone for long periods didn't play with a sweeper, but had different players who could drop back into that hole, unlike the semi-final win over Donegal when Frank Burns was the out-and-out sweeper.

For long periods in the second half, Monaghan were going man-to-man on Tyrone and Rory Beggan began to exert a huge influence on the game.

In fact, the evolution of goalkeeping in Gaelic football has been no better highlighted than the role of Beggan and Tyrone's Niall Morgan at Croke Park.

Every game they play, they seem to add something different to it. It's fascinating to watch.

Ultimately, Monaghan really took the game to Tyrone and it very nearly paid off for them, but they just couldn't shake Tyrone off in the closing stages.

As I said, an Ulster title is cause for celebration, but Tyrone certainly have a lot to work on.

Donnelly's solo dummy and Pairc Esler thriller among championship highlights

I think there were a lot of highlights to look back on during a very successful Ulster Championship.

It maybe didn't end with the same outburst of emotion and passion that we witnessed last year with Cavan, but we had a compelling final where it was end-to-end, it went down to the wire and was exciting for the neutral.

A lot of individual scores and moments from this year stand out to me. Mattie Donnelly's solo dummy point against Monaghan will live long in the memory, while Conor McManus seemed to kick wonderful scores in every game he played in.

There was also the emergence of Rian O'Neill, who is going from strength to strength for Armagh, and Barry O'Hagan's individual display for Down against Donegal was a joy to behold.

We also witnessed the game of the year so far take place in Pairc Esler between Monaghan and Armagh when you had a half-time score that would have been fit for any game at full time.

Crossmaglen's Rian O'Neill enjoyed another stellar championship campaign with Armagh

It had everything. It was played in great spirit and in difficult circumstances following the death of Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh. It was a remarkable encounter.

But you also had Derry coming out of Division Three and nearly taking hot favourites Donegal out of it with a brilliant performance, and I have to mention Antrim really putting it up to Armagh in the first half at the Athletic Grounds.

No matter what the begrudgers might say, I thought we were treated to an exceptional Ulster Championship this year.

Ulster remains the finest provincial championship, and while there is going to be a new structure, we need to ensure that the provincials aren't cut off. We have too much history to lose if we separate it from the All-Ireland.

Tyrone must find another level to avenge Killarney defeat

With an All-Ireland semi-final on the horizon, there are certainly a couple of aspects that Tyrone can improve on.

For example, we struggled to secure possession from our own kick-outs against Kerry. That's not laying the blame at the goalkeeper, but the lack of movement from everyone in front of him.

In Killarney, it was worrying how easily Kerry were able to penetrate the Tyrone defence. The number of goal chances they created in the first half was embarrassing, and Tyrone failed to ask enough questions of Kerry at the other end.

Paul Geaney scored two of Kerry's six goals in their emphatic National Football League win over Tyrone in Killarney

We'd like to think Tyrone have improved and they'll know now what to expect from Kerry. They'll know what's coming to them if they give Kerry time and space on the ball, but that's no different to the Kerry teams we would have played through the years.

They have enough quality forwards to destroy any defence, so it's imperative that Tyrone put the squeeze on them further out and play with the all-round intensity that was absent in Killarney.

Going on what we've witnessed so far, Tyrone need to step it up and take it to another level because Kerry will not miss the same chances as Monaghan.

They've overtaken Dublin as the favourites for the All-Ireland with many bookmakers. That gives you an indication of the enormity of the task that awaits a Tyrone side that are still finding their feet.