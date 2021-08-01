Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Gerald Bradley netted Derry's first goal as the Oak Leafers trailed 0-19 to 1-7 at Croke Park

Derry's return to the Christy Ring Cup final ended in disappointment as they were crushed 0-41 to 2-14 by a ruthless Offaly team at Croke Park.

Eoghan Cahill top-scored with 0-13 for the Faithful County who had 13 scorers.

Ten straight points helped Offaly move 0-12 to 0-2 ahead while Gerald Bradley netted for Derry on 22 minutes, they trailed 0-19 to 1-7 at the break.

Odhran McKeever notched Derry's second-half goal but it was academic as Offaly ran out 21-point winners.

The Oak Leafers ended the game with 14 players after Brian Cassidy received a second yellow card in injury-time.

The victory see Offaly - who were All-Ireland senior champions in 1981, 1985, 1994 and 1998 - back to the second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup for 2022 as manager Michael Fennelly attempts to re-establish the Midlanders as a force in the caman game.

Offaly's win completed their perfect 2021 record after securing promotion back to Division One in addition to the Christy Ring Cup success.

While Bradley and McKeever hit Derry's goals, free-taker Cormac O'Doherty top-tallied for the Oak Leafers with 0-5 while Cassidy contributed 0-3 before his late dismissal.

Oisin Kelly and John Murphy joined Cahill in scoring heavily for Offaly as they contributed 0-7 and 0-5 respectively.

Derry's previous appearance in the Christy Ring Cup Final in 2015 saw them losing 1-20 to 0-15 against Kerry.