Carla Rowe's first goal chance was saved by keeper Aoife McColgan

Despite taking a lively lead against Dublin in the opening minutes of Monday's All-Ireland quarter-final, Donegal lost out to the defending champions with a 2-12 to 2-7 defeat in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Similar to the Tir Chonaill women’s last win over Kerry, Geraldine McLaughlin and Katy Herron secured a first-half goal each.

McLaughlin scored 1-1 in the first minute of the match, with Hannah Tyrell getting Dublin off the mark five minutes later.

The Dubs have been strengthened even further by the return of Tyrrell, who left the inter-county scene in 2014 to play rugby, but has since retired from the latter and come back to help Mick Bohan's side win their fifth successive All-Ireland.

Although she had a first goal chanced saved by the Donegal keeper early on, Carla Rowe managed to net the ball right before the first water break, to put the Dubs in the lead for the first time in the game.

However, a well-spotted kick pass from Niamh McLaughlin led to Katy Herron finding the roof of Dublin’s net 26 minutes in, leaving only a one-point deficit between the two sides at half time.

Donegal's Katy Herron battles Dublin's Hannah Tyrrell for the ball in their quarter-final thriller

The second half then saw a second goal for Rowe, and despite Geraldine McLaughlin's eight perfectly pointed frees, the Blues proved to be too much for Maxi Curran's squad.

Credit must still be awarded to McLaughlin, not only for her thrilling start to the game, but for also being a constant thorn in the Dub defenders' sides.

Rowe scored 2-3, with Tyrell, Lyndsey Davey, Sinead Aherne and Siobhán Killeen also splitting the posts for the Dubs throughout.

The Blues women aren’t four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions for nothing. They also won this season's Division One title and finished top of their group in the senior championship with victories over Tyrone and Waterford.

Dublin will now face Mayo in the semi-final, whilst Meath will meet Cork after beating Armagh 3-15 to 1-14 at Clones on Sunday.