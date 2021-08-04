Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The ladies semi-final between Dublin and Mayo will start at 15:45 BST at Croke Park on 14 August before the counties met in the men's semi-final at 18:00

The All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-final between Dublin and Mayo will be the curtain-raiser to the men's semi-final between the counties at Croke Park on 14 August.

The ladies semi-final will throw in at 15:45 BST with the men's game at 18:00.

The All-Ireland U20 Football Final between Offaly and Roscommon or Down will be at Croke Park on 15 August.

Tyrone will face Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final at headquarters later in the afternoon.

The GAA has also confirmed that the postponed All Ireland U20 Hurling Final between Cork and Galway has been rescheduled for Tuesday 17 August at 19:30 in Semple Stadium Thurles.

That game was scheduled to take place this weekend but the Cork county board said on Sunday evening that there would be unable to fulfil the fixture because of a Covid-19 case in their team's squad.

Reacting to news of the Dublin-Mayo double header at Croke Park on 14 August, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association thanked "our GAA counterparts for their cooperation and assistance in this matter".

The second ladies senior football semi-final between Cork and Armagh's conquerors Meath will take place at Tuam on 14 August [13:45] with the decider at Croke Park on 5 September at Croke Park.