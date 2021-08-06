Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Defending champions Limerick take on rivals Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Defending champions Limerick will seek a repeat of their 2020 All-Ireland Final win over Waterford when the sides meet in Saturday’s hurling semi-final.

Kilkenny also face Cork at Croke Park on Sunday for their semi-final as the race for the Liam MacCarthy hots up.

It will be a third senior championship meeting in nine months for Limerick and Waterford.

John Kiely's Limerick side emerged 0-30 to 0-19 victors when the sides clashed in last year's December decider.

However, the Déise county have been the most recent winners in this rivalry, having beaten Limerick 1-22 to 0-21 in round three of the Division One league 11 weeks ago.

An added incentive for Waterford is that they will be attempting to reach back-to-back finals for the first time ever.

Joint league winners Kilkenny have already beaten Wexford and Dublin this summer, dominating the Blues to retain their Leinster title.

Cork have won seven of their last 25 league and championship matches against Kilkenny.

However, this season overall, the Rebels have scored 24 goals in eight games.

If they can get over the line with quick passes into experienced forwards and the likes of Patrick Horgan keeping the scoreboard ticking over, they may just reach their first All-Ireland senior hurling final in eight years.

Ulster’s camogs and ladies’ footballers in action

Antrim's camogs will need a big win to progress to the intermediate quarter-finals

Antrim take on Kildare in an intermediate camogie championship match that could see the winners head into the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The Saffrons must beat the Lilywhites with at least a 12-point margin to gain one of two qualification spots from their group.

While the Derry camogs have already secured a place in the intermediate quarter-finals, they will be aiming for a win against Tipperary on Saturday that may take them straight to the last four.

In the junior championship, current All-Ireland title holders Armagh are to clash with Wexford on Sunday.

The Model County have come out on top in recent times when these two sides have met, but the Orchard squad – who are now managed by former Tyrone hurling boss Mattie Lennon – should be feeling confident after their latest 3-12 to 2-08 win over Waterford.

In an Ulster derby, Cavan will battle against the Down seconds’ team on Saturday in a bid to advance to the junior quarter-finals.

Three Ulster ladies’ football teams are due to line out, with Down kicking things off in their All-Ireland intermediate quarter-final against Wexford on Saturday.

Old foes Antrim and Derry could battle on the pitch yet again in the All-Ireland junior semi-finals, if they manage to earn wins over Wicklow and Carlow respectively, on Sunday.

Under-20 Mournemen take on Rossies

Down u20s will face Offaly in the All-Ireland final if they beat Roscommon on Saturday

In the Under-20 football scene, Down will encounter Roscommon on Saturday in their All-Ireland semi-final.

Conor Laverty’s side will meet the Connacht champions following Down’s emotionally charged Ulster final win over Monaghan, which came just a fortnight after the Farney’s captain, Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh, died in a car crash

Two thousand spectators will be allowed into Cavan’s Breffni Park to watch the match, with the winners going through to the All-Ireland final against Offaly.