Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Waterford's Conor Prunty takes to the air to challenge Seamus Flanagan in Saturday's semi-final

All-Ireland SHC champions Limerick eased to a 1-25 to 0-17 victory over Waterford in the Croke Park semi-final.

It was a repeat of last year's final with Limerick again prevailing to make the decider in successive seasons for the first time.

Limerick led 0-15 to 0-7 at the break before Aaron Gillane fired home the only goal of the game.

But the Treaty will be without Peter Casey for the final against Kilkenny or Cork after his late red card.

Limerick secured a place in the decider for the third time in four years with a fifth straight championship win over the Munster side.

It was level at 0-4 apiece after 20 minutes before the Connacht men seized control to pull clear.

Waterford were trailing by six points when Gillane netted on 55 minutes after a sideline ball was intercepted.

Limerick played the last 10 minutes with 14 men following Casey's straight red card for apparent use of the head.

Tom Morrisey top-scored for Limerick with five points with Seamus Flanagan adding four and Cian Lynch three.

Kilkenny and Cork will meet in the second semi-final at headquarters on Sunday with the decider on 22 August.