All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Cork overcome Kilkenny after extra time in Croke Park

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jack O'Connor scores his extra-time goal against the Cats in the semi-final
Jack O'Connor scores his extra-time goal against the Cats in the semi-final

Cork will meet champions Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final thanks to a 1-37 to 1-32 extra-time win over Kilkenny at Croke Park on Sunday.

Adrian Mullen hit a last-gasp goal as Kilkenny fought back from a six-point deficit to force extra time after it finished 0-29 to 1-26.

But the Rebels recovered and Jack O'Connor's superb goal helped them to a five-point victory.

Cork and Limerick will contest an All-Ireland SHC final for the first time.

It will be Cork's first decider since 2013 as they bid to end a 16-year wait for a Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph.

Kilkenny led 0-15 to 0-14 after a close first half but Cork surged clear to lead by six with just seven minutes left.

Mullen produced a fine finish in the fourth minute of added time to complete the comeback and force extra time.

O'Connor hit the corner of the Cats net 10 minutes into extra time to move Cork three clear and this time they would not relinquish a lead.

Patrick Horgan fired over 15 points for the Munster men, who will return to headquarters to take on Limerick on 22 August.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Kellie Harrington

    Irish boxer Kellie Harrington wins an Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira in the women's lightweight final.

  • Jonathan Rea

    Jonathan Rea sees his World Superbike series lead reduced to three points after finishing third and a place behind challenger Toprak Razgatlioglu in the final race in the Czech Republic.

  • Conlan is aiming to become a mandatory fighter for either the WBO world super-bantamweight title or the WBA featherweight belt.

    Michael Conlan beats TJ Doheny on points in Belfast to become WBA interim featherweight champion, but has eyes on a bigger prize.