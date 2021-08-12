McManus considers Monaghan's 2018 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Tyrone as one of the worst of his career

It seems strange that the career of Conor McManus, one of the greatest Gaelic footballers of his generation, has been shaped as much by defeat as it has triumph.

McManus has had his fair share of famous victories at club and inter-county level. He's won two Ulster titles with Monaghan and seven county titles with his club Clontibret.

And he's still doing it at 33. This year, he scored 1-6 to help Monaghan edge Armagh in a scintillating Ulster semi-final at Pairc Esler, a game played against a sombre backdrop following the death of Monaghan under-20 captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh in a car accident.

Score after nerveless score, when the heat is on, few find that space between the posts better than McManus.

To many, the first image that comes to mind when someone says the name 'Conor McManus' is his audacious, Red Hand-crushing score against Tyrone in the 2018 Ulster quarter-final at Healy Park.

But like most elite sportspeople, the defeats hit like a hammer.

Appearing on this week's episode of The GAA Social, McManus opened up on his approach to processing the bad days at the office.

"It actually gets worse as you get older," admitted the three-time All-Star.

"You're probably looking at the last couple of years in your career and thinking 'you need to make these count', so it's definitely not gotten any easier the last couple of years.

"You can bury your head in the sand for a couple of days and pretend it didn't happen, but ultimately you have to face up to it."

McManus and Monaghan were beaten by Tyrone in the Ulster final at Croke Park at the end of July

When asked to pinpoint the "worst" defeat of his career, McManus joked: "Yeah, just take your pick like."

For him, the pain of Monaghan's Ulster final defeat by Tyrone in Croke Park is still raw. Trailing by five points at half-time, the Farneymen staged a stirring comeback only to be pipped by the Red Hands.

McManus kicked five points, but it wasn't enough.

"It's an Ulster final in Croke Park, you don't get that opportunity too often. Straight into an All-Ireland semi-final as well and a chance to take a cut at Kerry.

"It's not easy, but then you go back three years ago [the All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Tyrone], a chance to have a rattle at Dublin in an All-Ireland final.

"There's been loads of them days, but those two stick out."

While his sensational score to sink Tyrone in Omagh will always be front of centre of any McManus highlight reel, another infamous incident involving the corner-forward saw Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh haul McManus down when he was through on goal in the 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final.

McManus is hauled down by Sean Cavanagh in the 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final

Again, McManus scored six points that day but the enduring image is one of Cavanagh tugging away at his shirt, refusing to let go until they both hit the deck.

"The 2013 one hurt big time," recalled McManus.

"But we were after winning the Ulster Championship for the first time and whether you like to admit it or not, you were happy with your lot at that stage.

"That's not how you should be, but we were after winning our first Ulster title. Yes, we wanted to get to the All-Ireland semi-final that year, but when it was all over, you still had the Ulster Championship to fall back on.

"But when you win another one and you're wanting to press on to that next level, that's when the defeats even more.

"So 2013 did hurt, but maybe not as much as 2015 or 2018, games that you feel you should be competing at that level and you put that expectancy on yourself.

"But the UIster Championship was the prize against Tyrone [this year] and you're gutted you don't have that, so there's unfortunately been too many of those days."