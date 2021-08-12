Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ryan McMenamin's squad was hit by a Covid-19 outbreak last year as the Erne County suffered relegation to Division Three

Fermanagh football manager Ryan McMenamin has opted to cut short his scheduled three-year term by resigning after two years in charge.

In his first season in charge, the Erne County suffered relegation to Division Three of the interrupted League after being severely hit by Covid-19.

Fermanagh retained their Division Three status this year but lost both their championship games during his term.

The absence of several experienced players hindered McMenamin this year.

Those unavailable for this season's campaign included three sets of brothers in the county: the Corrigans Tomas and Ruairi, Che and Lee Cullen plus Ryan and Conall Jones.

The Tyrone All-Ireland winner was still expected to see out his three-year term in 2022 but instead has opted to stand down.

McMenamin didn't have a lot of luck during his time in charge with the Ernemen narrowly losing several games in the 2020 Covid-affected League campaign as they eventually suffered relegation.

During the closing League games last October, the Fermanagh squad were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak which severely affected their already scant playing resources in a number of crucial games while a disappointing second-half performance saw them lose at home to Down in the Ulster Championship in November.

This year, their League season got off to a tremendous start as they defeated then Ulster Champions Cavan at Brewster Park but a heavy defeat by Derry followed and they needed a nervy home draw with Longford to avoid slipping into a relegation play-off.

Under the condensed and regionalised League system in operation this year, those results were enough to put Fermanagh into the Division Three semi-finals but their hopes of promotion were ended by a 1-14 to 0-12 defeat by Offaly.

The 1-21 to 0-14 Ulster Championship defeat by Monaghan on 3 July proved to be his final match in charge.

McMenamin was appointed to the Fermanagh job in August 2019 after serving as assistant to previous boss Rory Gallagher.