Injury could prevent Oisin Mullin from once again shadowing Dublin's attacking dangerman Con O'Callaghan

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Dublin v Mayo Venue: Croke Park Date: Saturday, 14 August Throw-in: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Mayo's quest for a first All-Ireland Football title since 1951 reaches its familiar Dublin road block at the semi-final stage this year on Saturday.

Since beating the Dubs in the 2012 semi-final, Mayo have failed to beat the men from the Irish capital city in five All-Ireland deciders.

That includes a drawn 2016 contest when the Dubs won the replay by a point.

One point was also the margin in the 2013 and 2017 finals before the Dubs had five points to spare last December.

Despite all that heartbreak, many pundits are giving Mayo a genuine chance of upsetting the seven-in-a-row seeking Dubs at Croke Park this weekend.

Amid the high profile departure from the squad of goalkeeping talisman Stephen Cluxton and with the likes of Eric Lowndes, Kevin McManamon and Philly McMahon also absentees at the moment, the Dublin camp has presented an unusually disunited front in recent months.

On the field that didn't prevent the Dubs from comfortably clinching an 11th straight Leinster title but their play has been unconvincing and lethargic at times which has led some experts to think that their astonishing run of unbroken Sam Maguire Cup success could be about to end.

Cillian O'Connor is an absentee for Mayo after being ruled out for the rest of this season in June

Mayo regroup from O'Connor blow

For their part, Mayo have been impressive so far in 2021 as they romped to promotion from Division Two and then produced a devastating second-half spell to come from five points down to beat Galway 2-14 to 2-8 in the Connacht decider.

As has admirably been the case in recent years, Mayo have been able to bring in new blood this season which has appeared to have more than compensated for the retirements of experienced campaigners Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett, Seamus O'Shea, Donal Vaughan, Tom Parsons and David Clarke after last December's defeat.

The injury which ruled out star marksman Cillian O'Connor for the rest of the season in June looked a potential hammer blow to Mayo's hopes of contending for Sam but as is their wont, the men from the west have regrouped with stoicism.

The Mayo side which took to the field against Galway showed five changes from last year's All-Ireland including full-backs Michael Plunkett and Padraig O'Hara plus Bryan Walsh and Darren McHale.

In addition to that, relative newcomers Oisin Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Mattie Ruane and Ryan O'Donoghue are looking ever more accomplished in the inter-county arena although they like their team-mates will face the acid test on Saturday evening.

A concern for Mayo is the quad injury corner-back Mullin is reported to be suffering from with him having been expected to shadow Dublin's dynamic attacker Con O'Callaghan.

Mayo must curb Fenton's effectiveness

As ever for any opponents of the Dubs, curbing Brian Fenton's effectiveness around midfield will be of key importance for Mayo, with Mattie Ruane possibly having to curb his own attacking tendencies to undertake this vital task.

Figuring out the best way to utilise Aidan O'Shea's talents will also be crucial for Mayo boss James Horan with the Breaffy club-man a potential weapon both in midfield and in the full-forward line but also in the knowledge that the big occasions have sometimes passed him by.

Mayo were the better side during the first half in last year's All-Ireland decider but still found themselves 2-6 to 0-10 in the arrears at the break after O'Callaghan's immediate goal was followed by a Dean Rock three-pointer.

Dropping the ball short in Cluxton's hands on six occasions also badly hit the Connacht champions eight months ago so Horan will surely be impressing on his players not to gift Dublin those kind of turnover opportunities.

It should be a thrilling contest. Mayo could win the day but the difficulty for them if they earn an overdue victory over their Nemesis is that Kerry, barring a shock win by Covid-hit Tyrone in the second semi-final - if indeed that game takes place - will be waiting for the Connacht champions in the All-Ireland decider.

However, betting against Dublin seems folly so plumping for their regular one-point success looks the best bet.