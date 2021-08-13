Canavan (left) worked alongside current Tyrone senior managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher in the county's U21 set-up

Tyrone great Peter Canavan says his county's squad must be given a further week to aid their recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak threatening their All-Ireland SFC semi-final with Kerry.

The Red Hands' semi-final has been put back six days from 15 August to 21 August but the county wants a further week's delay to the fixture.

"Surely common sense will prevail here," Canavan told BBC Sport NI.

"It's unbelievable in many regards because it's only the case of a week."

Canavan was speaking as this week's guest on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Meets programme, which airs on Saturday at 14:00 BST.

Tyrone county chairman Michael Kerr revealed on Monday evening that the Red Hands' request for a two-week postponement from the original date had been rejected by Croke Park.

The Tyrone chairman said the county could be forced to withdraw from the semi-final and team joint-manager Brian Dooher echoed the official's comments the following day.

"From any medical opinion I've read or gathered and a number of people have come forward to say this is unfair and is putting undue risk to players who are coming back from having the Covid virus," said Canavan of Croke Park's refusal to grant a two-week postponement.

"Everybody apparently reacts differently to it. Some people come back within a few days and energy levels are back to normal. For others than I've spoken to, it's months or weeks before they get back to themselves.

"Before the Monaghan game, I think there was four or five that tested positive. With a week, that was half the panel and there may be more in the intervening period.

"How can you ask boys to go back and there are protocols for coming back from having the Covid virus as well?"

Just over half of Tyrone's panel were able to participate in full training this week

Canavan added that with the All-Ireland Football Final having been played on the third weekend of September up until very recently, he believes Croke Park could grant the further week's delay and still leave ample time for county club competitions to be completed during the autumn.

"I would imagine club footballers in Tyrone will gladly wait another week as would Kerry and elsewhere.

"This is a massive occasion representing your county in an All-Ireland semi-final.

"For the management to be put through the wringer in this regard, having to send boys home which they have had to do over this past couple of weeks and training with half a panel getting ready for the biggest game of the year just doesn't stack up.

"Tyrone don't want to pull out of the competition for sure. They certainly don't want to be sending down an under-20 team to play Kerry.

"I would think when all evidence is gathered, and I believe Croke Park have all the hard facts of the case after the PHA [Public Health Authority] testing, surely common sense will prevail here and at least give them the benefit of another seven days."