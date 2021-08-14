Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher gives a team talk at Croke Park

Tyrone have pulled out of their All-Ireland Football semi-final against Kerry next weekend due to a crippling Covid crisis in the camp.

As it stands, Kerry will receive a bye to the final against either Dublin or Mayo.

The county said it took the decision "having received expert medical opinion".

"This decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret."

The Ulster champions had requested a two-week postponement of their clash with the Kingdom due to a number of Covid cases in the squad.

But GAA chiefs granted just a six-day deferment, re-fixing the game for next Saturday.

Dilemma for GAA

The Red Hand decision throws the 2021 series into disarray and leaves the GAA with an unprecedented dilemma over its premier gaelic football competition.

Association chiefs now face a major decision over whether to offer the Ulster champions a further postponement.

Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr said concerns over player welfare are at the forefront of their handling of the situation, which left them with no option but to withdraw from the tie.

"This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday," the county added in a statement on Saturday.

"Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid-19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team's management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

"It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone's patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation."

It is understood that some Tyrone players would still be unable to feature in the tie, even if it was put back for a further week, but that a large percentage of the squad would definitely be unavailable to play next weekend.

Tyrone have already been in such a position, and were without a number of players for the Ulster final two weeks ago due to Covid issues.

But they decided to go ahead with the Croke Park decider against Monaghan as they were still able to field an almost full-strength team.

Joint manager Feargal Logan was one of those forced to remain at home due to the requirement to self-isolate, and the Red Hands emerged victorious to earn an All-Ireland semi-final place, but now face elimination from the race for the Sam Maguire Cup without kicking a ball.