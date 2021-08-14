Mayo summoned up a huge comeback to end Dublin's six-year reign at Croke Park

Mayo secured a stunning 0-17 to 0-14 extra-time All-Ireland Football semi-final victory which ended Dublin's six-year reign as champions.

Dublin looked in total control in the first half as they led 0-9 to 0-2 and were still 0-10 to 0-5 up at the break.

But after their dismal first half, Mayo summoned up an astonishing revival as keeper Rob Hennelly's late free levelled the contest at 0-13 to 0-13.

As the Dubs continued to wilt, Mayo pulled clear to win in extra-time.

The Connacht champions, without an All-Ireland title since 1951 and having lost 10 finals since that victory, will face either Kerry or Tyrone in the decider although the second semi-final remains in some doubt because of the Red Hand County's Covid-19 crisis.

Whoever Mayo face in the decider will still represent a huge mental and physical challenge for James Horan's men but this squad - despite their long list of heartbreaking defeats - should be equipped for the task as never before following this remarkable victory.

Since Mayo's victory over Dublin in the 2012 All-Ireland semi-finals, the westerners failed to beat the men from Irish capital in five All-Ireland deciders including a drawn game in 2016 when the Dubs won the replay by a point.

One point was also the margin in the 2013 and 2017 finals before the Dubs had five points to spare last December to inflict further scars on Horan's men.

Despite that, Dublin's, by their standards, lacklustre form on the way to winning an 11th straight Leinster title made some pundits believe it could finally be Mayo's day at Croke Park but it didn't appear that way in the first half as Aidan O'Shea's struggles seemed to sum all up all that was going wrong for Horan's side.

But Enda Hession's introduction helped engineer Mayo's revival as Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan, Padraig O Hora, Ryan O'Donoghue and Tommy Conroy also produced huge second halves.

After O'Shea had suffered a crisis of confidence following a couple of horrible first-half misses, the Mayo captain was substituted after 49 minutes although he was introduced again for the final seconds in extra-time as the ill-disciplined Dubs ended the game with 13 players following the late black cardings of James McCarthy and Tom Lahiff.

More to follow.