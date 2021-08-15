Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The winner of Tyrone v Kerry will meet Mayo on the rearranged final date of 11 September

The All-Ireland semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry has been moved to Saturday 28 August after the GAA agreed to give the Covid-hit Red Hands the extra week they requested.

The decision comes a day after Tyrone said they could not fulfil the fixture on 21 August due to the volume of cases within their panel.

The Ulster champions indicated that they did not want to drop out of this year's championship, and that they hoped the GAA would agree to moving the game back another week.

The semi-final move also means the final will now be played on 11 September.

"This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing," said the GAA on Sunday evening.

Croke Park said the decision had been taken following "receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today [Sunday]".

With Tyrone's position made clear on Saturday, the ball was firmly in the GAA's court with many expecting a rescheduling in order to preserve the integrity of its premier gaelic football competition.

Members of the Tyrone camp were hit by the virus before their triumphant Ulster final victory over Monaghan, with multiple further cases coming to light after the entire panel was tested last weekend.

Joint-manager Feargal Logan, who missed the Ulster final due to Covid issues, revealed that one player had been hospitalised by the virus but has since been able to return home.

More to follow.