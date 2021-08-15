Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sheedy led Tipp to the 2019 All-Ireland title with victory over Kilkenny in the final

Liam Sheedy has stepped down from his position as Tipperary hurling boss.

The Portroe man, who led Tipp to the All-Ireland title in 2019, said it is the "right time for me to step away" following their championship exit at the hands of Waterford.

Sheedy also guided the Premier County to All-Ireland success in 2010 during a previous spell in charge.

"The players I worked with over the last three years are an incredible group," said Sheedy.

"Their ability, attitude and commitment were inspiring. I want to thank them all very much and wish them the very best for the future."

Sheedy's backroom team of Darragh Egan, Eamon O'Shea, Tommy Dunne and Eoin Kelly have also stood down.

"Liam along with his management team of Darragh Egan, Eamon O'Shea, Tommy Dunne and Eoin Kelly have always made sure that the players who represented the county were prepared to the very highest level," said the Tipperary county board.

"Liam leaves the position today having brought great success to the county, guiding a great group of players to All Ireland success in 2019.

"We wish him well in his retirement and we thank him once again for all he has done for Tipperary GAA and in particular Tipperary hurling."