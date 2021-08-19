The All-Ireland semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry was rescheduled following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Red Hand panel

Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy has urged young people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the start of the club championship season.

The virus remains a major issue for the GAA with Tyrone's All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry rescheduled due to an outbreak in the Red Hands panel.

While acknowledging it is a personal choice, McAvoy said the benefits of vaccination are "clear for all to see".

"Young people have sacrificed much during the pandemic," he said.

"But now the vaccine offers a route map towards a way of life that only 18 months ago we took for granted."

He added: "The return of spectators to sporting events has had huge benefits to society and long may this continue.

"However, we want these games and sporting events to continue and as the inter-county season draws to a conclusion, the club championships will take centre stage in the GAA calendar."

In recent weeks, the All-Ireland Football Championship's schedule has been disrupted after Tyrone said they could not fulfil their semi-final fixture against Kerry on 21 August due to the volume of cases within their panel.

The Ulster champions indicated that they did not want to drop out of this year's championship, which led to the GAA agreeing to push the game back to 28 August with the final now to be played on 11 September.

Keen to avoid similar issues during the club championships - which will run from September to the All-Ireland Club finals in February - McAvoy said it is "incumbent on all of us to take whatever measures we can to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus and to protect our families and communities".

"The contagious 'Delta' variant has become the dominant form of coronavirus and more young people have become ill through this strain than had been the case with previous ones," he added.

"Worryingly, the vast majority of people hospitalised in recent weeks have not been vaccinated and this is putting additional pressure on an already over-burdened health service workers. The evidence therefore suggests that you are less likely to become seriously ill if you have been vaccinated.

"I realise that it is an individual choice for each person but in choosing whether or not to take the vaccine, they should do so based on information available from reliable sources. For me the benefits are clear for all to see, both on and off the GAA fields."