Ulster Ladies' Senior Football Championship final: Donegal v Armagh Date: Saturday, 21 August Throw-in: 14:00 BST Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin says "absence makes the heart grow fonder" ahead of Saturday's Ulster Senior Football Championship final with Armagh.

Holders Armagh triumphed in last year's decider as Donegal sat out the competition amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donegal are unbeaten in the Ulster Championship since winning the first of three successive finals in 2017.

"Bringing the Ulster title back to Donegal would be brilliant," she said.

"We didn't compete in the Ulster Championship last year with Covid. We had a year out of it but, as people say, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

"For the year that is in it, with the games coming thick and fast, we are aiming to win every match we play."

Armagh are boosted by the return of star player Caroline O'Hanlon, who is set to start after recovering from a facial injury.

The Orchard County's All-Ireland dream was comprehensively ended following a quarter-final defeat by Meath, who went on to reach the final, while Donegal were beaten by Dublin the same stage.

With their respective All-Ireland runs coming to a halt, the focus for both teams is securing provincial silverware and the final is a repeat of the 2019 decider where Donegal cruised to victory.

"We are delighted to be back in and Ulster final and we pride ourselves that we haven't lost a match in the province since 2016," said Donegal manager Maxi Curran.

"We were able to partake in the competition this year and we are keen to give it our all."

Donegal ran Dublin close but narrowly fell short in the All-Ireland quarter-finals

Armagh beat Tyrone by 2-20 to 1-9 in their semi-final while Donegal powered past Cavan in a high-scoring 6-16 to 2-17 affair.

With goal-filled semi-finals and star attackers in both teams, namely Aimee Mackin for Armagh and Donegal's Geraldine McLaughlin, Tir Chonaill boss Curran believes the game could be decided by the forward lines.

"Goals win games, and with the running power and scoring ability that we have means that we should be getting them," he added.

"It's a massive lift when they go in and it's a blow to the opposition when they concede, so it is one of those things we aspire to do and try to get.

"To be fair to everybody in gaelic football there has been a shift away from the blanket defences. We are seeing bigger scorelines on a more regular basis.

"It's a bit of a trade off. You can't have five or six forwards and be watertight at the back, and that's what we want to do.

"We feel our forward line is our strength, so why curtail them by playing defensively? We have forwards who we believe are as good as any in the country."