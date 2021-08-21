Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan forward Aishling Sheridan hit the Tyrone net in Saturday's derby encounter

Donegal overcame the Red Hands 2-11 to 0-14 after extra-time to secure their place in the All-Ireland Senior Championship for 2022.

Aisling Gilsenan scored 1-6 at Clones as the Breffni side edged a thrilling relegation play-off semi-final.

Cavan led 2-5 to 0-5 at half-time but Tyrone hit back and Niamh O'Neill's free sent the game into extra-time.

Tyrone now face a play-off against Tipperary next Saturday with the losers relegated to the intermediate ranks.

Cavan were shocked by a late comeback against Monaghan last time but started this Ulster derby well and held a six-point advantage at the break with goals from Gilsenan and Aishling Sheridan. However, O'Neill's late free completed an impressive Red Hands comeback and sent the game into extra-time.

With four yellow cards in extra-time, 15 Cavan players played 12 from Tyrone in the second half, and after they held a 2-9 to 0-14 lead at the break Cavan grabbed a priceless win.

Gilsenan strikes

O'Neill scored first in the game but Cavan's opener was a goal. They were awarded a close-range free and Gilsenan drilled it low into Katie Byrne's net. That seventh minute goal left Tyrone chasing the game.

Cavan held a 1-3 to 0-4 lead at the first water break with Lauren McVeety and Gilsenan (two) adding to the goal. Niamh Hughes, Emma Brennan and O'Neill were on target for Tyrone.

But Cavan scored 1-2 before half-time - Sheridan finished the second goal with another powerful effort after she was set up by McVeety in the 21st minute.

O'Neill answered back only for Sinéad Greene and Geraldine Sheridan to give Cavan a commanding lead at the interval. Gilsenan was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Neamh Woods on the resumption and Tyrone rallied with O'Neill, Aoibhinn McHugh and Grainne Rafferty (two frees) all scoring.

Substitute Nichola Rafferty dragged Tyrone within a point before the final water break, 2-5 to 0-10. Brennan and O'Neill gave Tyrone the lead but Cavan scored three of the next four points. Back-to-back efforts from Gilsenan looked to have sealed the win before O'Neill had the final say.

Cavan's Zara Fay was sent to the sin-bin in the seventh minute of extra-time but Tyrone had Jayne Lyons, Megan Kerr and Emma Jane Gervin all yellow carded. Gilsenan scored in either half while the brilliant Greene got forward to double her tally as Cavan survived.

Cavan scorers: A Gilsenan 1-6 (1-3f), A Sheridan 1-0, S Greene 0-2, G Sheridan 0-1, L McVeety 0-1, N Keenaghan 0-1

Tyrone scorers: N O'Neill 0-6 (0-3f), G Rafferty 0-2 (0-1f), A McHugh 0-2, E Brennan 0-2, N Hughes 0-1, N Rafferty 0-1.

Cavan: E Walsh; R Doonan, S Lynch, M Smith; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick, M Sheridan; S McKenna, N Byrd; A Kiernan, L McVeety, N Keenaghan; G Sheridan, A Sheridan, A Gilsenan. Subs: E Halton for Kiernan (48), Z Fay for McKenna (52), N Halton for Keenaghan (58), K McIntyre for Lynch (70), C McCaffrey for A Sheridan (81).

Tyrone: K Byrne; M Kerr, T McLaughlin, J Barrett; J Lyons, N Woods, N Hughes; E Brennan, EJ Gervin; D Gallagher, E Hegarty, A McHugh; N O'Neill, G Rafferty, S Byrne. Subs: E Mulgrew for Barrett (13), N Rafferty for Hegarty (15), N McGirr for Gallagher (43), C Kelly for S Byrne (44), R Fay for Brennan (57), E Brennan for Fay (72), D Gallagher for Hughes (74).

Ref: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal)