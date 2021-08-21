Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ronan Cassidy (left) hit five points for a Tyrone side that was utterly dominant against the Munster champions

Tyrone minor footballers set up an All-Ireland Final against Meath next Saturday by outclassing Cork 0-23 to 1-6 at Tullamore.

The minor decider will be the curtain-raiser to the senior semi-final at Croke Park between Tyrone and Kerry.

Cork keeper Daniel Walsh prevented the utterly dominant Red Hands from scoring several goals at Tullamore.

Tyrone led 0-10 to 0-3 at half-time with Eoin McElholm and Ronan Cassidy both hitting 0-5 during the contest.

Substitute Conor Owens also notched 0-4 after his introduction.

Walsh's saves including stopping a Shea O'Hare first-half penalty when there were four points between the teams.

After the penalty miss, Cork briefly threatened as they reduced the margin to two only for the young Red Hands to regain control as they moved into a seven-point advantage by the interval.

Despite Walsh continuing heroics in nets as he saved a Cassidy goal chance, Tyrone's lead was extended to 0-14 to 0-5 by the second water break.

Dylan Crowley's late goal was little consolation for the well-beaten Rebel County side as Tyrone were already looking forward to next weekend's decider against Meath, who defeated Sligo 2-14 to 2-9 in Saturday's other semi-final.