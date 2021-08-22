Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Limerick captain Declan Hannon raises the Liam McCarthy Cup after victory over Cork

Limerick outclassed Cork to retain the All-Ireland SHC title with a record-breaking 3-32 to 1-22 victory in the Croke Park final on Sunday.

Gearoid Hegarty netted early for Limerick but Cork hit back 90 seconds later with a Shane Kingston goal.

Aaron Gillane netted and Hegarty completed his double as Limerick led 3-18 to 1-11 at the break.

Limerick eased to the highest ever score in a final as they secured back-to-back titles for the first time.

The first-half display from Limerick was simply sublime as they blew Cork away with an exhibition of hurling excellence.

A breathless start saw Hegarty rifle low into the Cork net after just two minutes but Kingston supplied an immediate reply by smashing in from the angle.

Surging clear

Limerick led by just a point at 1-5 to 1-4 when they hit 1-2 without reply and from this point the Treaty side never looked back.

The goal came from Gillane on 15 minutes - the forward had time to line up his shot and he planted the sliotar into the bottom corner with precision.

Limerick forward Seamus Flanagan and Cork's Robert Downey battle for the sliotar

Cork had no answer to Limerick's brilliance and Hegarty rounded off a wonderful first half by slamming home just inside the post.

The match was over as a contest at the interval with Limerick holding a 13-point advantage and notching up the biggest tally of any team in a half in an All-Ireland SHC final.

The only negative was the loss of forward Peter Casey, who had fired over five points, to injury just before the break.

The second half was largely a non-event as Limerick took their foot of the gas with Cork a beaten team and a comeback was never on the cards.

Hegarty hit 2-2 for the victors while Gillane added 1-6 and Cian Lynch split the post six times.

Limerick manager John Kiely was delighted to become the first Treaty side to retain the Liam McCarthy Cup.

"It's incredible and hard to believe it - we've building all season towards today and our performances have been incrementally improving," he said.

"We've been getting stronger and stronger. I'm thrilled for the lads as the work they've put in for the last four months has been rewarded with a performance like that."