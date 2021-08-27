Tyrone notched 0-23 in outclassing Cork last weekend

Tyrone minor manager Gerard Donnelly has warned Red Hand County fans that Meath represent a "huge task" for his side in Saturday's All-Ireland Final.

The Red Hands hit a remarkable 0-23 in outclassing Cork in last weekend's semi-final but Meath also have impressive pedigree.

The Royals defeated Dublin 3-8 to 1-3 in the Leinster Final before edging out Sligo last weekend in wet conditions.

"It's going to be very difficult for us," said Donnelly.

"After the Cork game I made the mistake of sitting down to watch the Meath match and I didn't sleep too well after it.

"They are a big and strong side and they have charged their way into this final as well," added the Tyrone boss, who has a clean bill of health following last weekend's semi-final for a match which will be the curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final between the Red Hand County and Kerry.

This Meath team is also likely to be extremely match sharp after many of them played in the 2020 All-Ireland Minor semi-finals early this summer when they lost to event champions Derry.

Meath's recent performances have been built on the midfield brilliance of Paul Wilson and Jack Kinlough and Tyrone will need to compete effectively against the centrefield duo.

Donnelly also believe that his team will have to more clinical in taking goal chances despite their huge points haul against Cork.

"People think of the 0-23 last week but we missed a lot of goal chances and turned the ball over too many times," added Donnelly, who like Feargal Logan hails from the Stewartstown Harps, and is a long-time family friend of the solicitor.

"Two men from the same club taking teams down to Croke Park, It's a very special day for the club."

Prior to his success with this Tyrone minor team, Donnelly generated a few headlines himself in 2019 when he was fortunate enough to take possession of the golf ball which Shane Lowry used to hole the winning putt in The Open at Royal Portrush after the Offaly man didn't pick it out of the 18th hole on the final day at the Dunluce course.

"Just after The Open, he sent me a tweet and I said that I would meet him anytime if he wanted it.

"It's a keepsake from the only ever golf event that I went to. It's still there anyway if he wants it."