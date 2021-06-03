Former AFL player Conor McKenna hit two of Tyrone's three goals at Croke Park

Tyrone set up an All-Ireland Football Final meeting with Mayo on 11 September by shocking Kerry 3-14 to 0-22 after extra-time at Croke Park.

The Covid-hit Red Hands were given little chance of upsetting Kerry but produced a display of immense courage.

Conor McKenna's goal helped the Red Hands lead 1-7 to 0-9 at half-time.

Kerry moved two up late in normal time before sub Cathal McShane netted and while the Kingdom forced extra-time, McKenna's second goal proved decisive.

The victory must go down as one of Tyrone football's greatest triumphs after they had gone into the game as huge underdogs following their recent Covid crisis when close to 20 members of the squad tested positive for the virus.

However, instead it was Kerry who laboured as the match wore on apart from their late rally in the second period of extra-time which saw them closing the gap to the minimum after McKenna's second goal had put five points between the teams.

Kerry's fitness ultimately failed them in the contest as key player David Clifford - after scoring eight points - was among several players who fell victim to cramp with him unable to play any part in extra-time.

Midfield David Moran being forced off late in normal time was also a blow for Kerry whose bench did not have the strength of Tyrone's as McShane and Darragh Canavan made particular impacts following their second-half introductions.

The Red Hands had Kerry out on the feet at full-time in normal time despite having played with 14 men for 20 minutes of the second half following the sin-binnings of forwards Niall Sludden and Darren McCurry.

Man of the match Kieran McGeary's all-action display epitomised the Tyrone effort as he popped up all over the pitch throughout the contest.

Early on, the match appeared to be going to the script as Clifford's opening score after only 22 seconds was soon followed by his second score.

However, Kerry soon learned that they were facing a very different animal in Tyrone to the sides that had hammered in the Munster Championship - including Cork in the five five weeks ago.

Tyrone's tenacious tackling reminded one of the famous swarm defence approach employed by Mickey Harte's Red Hands in the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final which so unhinged Paidi O Se's Kingdom side.

Kerry voices had spoken of expecting exactly that again in the build-up to Saturday's game yet the Kingdom players struggled to deal with it as they frequently ran into traffic and were turned over.