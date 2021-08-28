Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niamh O'Neill and her Tyrone team-mates were relegated to the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Tyrone suffered relegation from the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Championship after losing a play-off against Tipperary 7-10 to 3-16 in Kinnegad.

Tipperary led by eight at half-time after hitting five first-half goals and despite Niamh O'Neill hitting 1-9 for Tyrone, they could not get on terms.

Nicola Rafferty and Grainne Rafferty also netted for Tyrone.

Fermanagh also suffered relegation as a 0-9 to 0-8 defeat by Longford saw them drop out of the intermediate grade.

At Kinnegad, Marie Creedon (two), Áine Delaney, Roisin Daly and Aisling McCarthy hit Tipperary's first-half goals which put them in control.

Tyrone cut Tipp's lead to four points early in the second half but the Premier County moved eight up again - helped by a couple of fine saves by their keeper Lauren Fitzpatrick which denied further goals for the Red Hands.

McCarthy finished with 1-7 for with Daly joining Creedon in scoring two Tipp goals as she also netted in the second period.

At Mullahoran, Longford led 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time and they remained one up when Fermanagh goalkeeper Shauna Murphy saved a Michelle Farrell penalty late in the contest.

Points at either end from Longford's Sarah Shannon and Fermanagh's Joanne Doonan kept the margin at one before Doonan was denied a last-gasp goal as Longford keeper Rian McGrath made a superb save.