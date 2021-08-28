Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Roisin McCormick and her Antrim team-mates were beaten by Down in last year's All-Ireland Intermediate final

Antrim camogs set up an All-Ireland Intermediate Final tussle with Kilkenny on 12 September by beating Galway by 2-13 to 1-13 at Clones.

Róisín McCormick and Áine McGill hit first-half Antrim goals and gave them a cushion that proved sufficient.

The Saffrons led 2-7 to 0-7 at half-time and they held on to win despite Ava Lynskey's late goal.

Holders Armagh reached another All-Ireland Premier Junior Final with a 2-13 to 1-6 win over Clare in Clane.

At St Tiernach's Park, McCormick was in like a flash on McGill's delivery after her team-mate had won the Galway puckout, flicking the sliotar into space in front of her and pulling on it as it bounced up to shake the rigging.

McGill followed up with another decisive finish to the roof of the Galway net but the Maroons maintained their composure and two points by Áine Keane either side of a Mairéad Dillon score halved the deficit to three.

The response from Paul McKillen and Jim McKernan's crew was notable though, McCormick, Maeve Kelly and McGill (twice) raising white flags and it was 2-7 to 0-7 at the change of ends.

The Saffrons' defensive unit excelled in preventing Keane and Dillon from exerting a greater threat in the danger zone, led by the commanding Niamh Donnelly.

At the other end, they kept the scoreboard ticking over with points from Nicole O'Neill, the brilliant Magill and McCormick.

Though Keane, Dillon and sub Tegan Canning responded, and Cathal Murray's team did manage to shore up their own defence after that horror start, their inability to beat Catrina Graham until Ava Lynskey's batted finish in the second minute of injury time inhibited any comeback.

At Clane, Ciara Donnelly was the primary markswoman and she knocked over three points from placed balls in the first half, with veteran Bernie Murray adding a wonderful individual score as Armagh led by 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

Eimear Smyth and Colette McSorley hit Armagh's second-half goals with Sinéad Power netting for Clare.