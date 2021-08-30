Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Owen Mulligan says Tyrone were like "ravenous dogs" as their tackling totally unhinged Kerry in Saturday's All-Ireland Football semi-final.

The three-time All-Ireland winner said Tyrone's "swarming" around the hot favourites reminded him of previous famous Red Hand wins over the Kingdom.

"I played in teams in 2003 and 2005 and we were described as ravenous dogs around the tackle," said Mulligan.

"That exactly what Tyrone were on Saturday. It was great for the heart."

Speaking to Sportsound Extra Time, the Cookstown man insisted that he hadn't been surprised by Tyrone's win.

"I knew Tyrone needed to score goals but I didn't think Kerry were tested all year.

Managerial masterclass

"Tyrone were battled hardened coming through an Ulster Championship with three difficult games and just pipping Monaghan in the Ulster Final.

"They were up for the game. I think a few pundits on RTE got it right last night by saying that Kerry just couldn't follow the Tyrone forwards or the Tyrone backs.

"We were a lot fitter. You can talk about Covid and you can use excuses but if you can't stay with your men and your cramping all the time, that's not Tyrone's fault."

Mulligan added that managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan had served up a tactical masterclass in Saturday's epic but totally deserved 3-14 to 0-22 extra-time win.

"I don't think they have been getting enough credit for what they did. They got their tactics spot on. The man on man management was spot on and everything fell into place in Croke Park.

"You only have to look at Brian Dooher. He wasn't going to send a Tyrone team down to Croke Park to make up the numbers.

"They got everything right from the very start. Hard hitting, winning dirty ball, 60-40 balls -Tyrone were winning them."

Tyrone full-back trio 'phenomenal'

Mulligan also believes that the displays of the Tyrone full-back line of Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee and skipper Padraig Hampsey, who all sortied upfield to score themselves in addition to their superb defensive efforts, were crucial to the Red Hand triumph.

"I said before the game that I didn't fancy the Tyrone full-back line in having to deal with [David] Clifford but they absolutely proved me wrong.

"They were absolutely phenomenal. Their tackling, their organisation, their will to win.

"Ronan was marking Clifford and you can't expect to keep a star player like that scoreless the whole game.

"To just nullify the Kerry forward line and the runs from behind and the runs from forwards, that's what they were all about. They were just dying for each other."

Mayo 'probably Tyrone's bogey team'

Looking ahead to the mouth-watering decider on 11 September against a Mayo team that shocked Dublin in the first semi-final, Mulligan believes both teams "will fancy it".

"I've played in Tyrone teams where Mayo pipped us. They are probably Tyrone's bogey team.

"But if you are even going to win an All-Ireland, you have to be beating the Dublins, the Mayos and the Kerrys of this world.

"They have just beaten Kerry who were 6-1 to win. If that doesn't give you drive to push on and win, I don't know what will.

"Training will be pushed on again by the players. Brian Dooher is an absolute leader. He'll go into the dressing-room and he'll know what to do. He's been there before.

"We've got Brian Dooher who has won three All-Irelands and Feargal Logan who was in the team that was beaten in 1995. That's a massive, massive advantage for Tyrone."

Asked whether he believes, Tyrone can win their first Sam Maguire Cup in 13 years, Mulligan replied: "Absolutely. We'll get the flags and the bunting out around Cookstown and hopefully the lads can bring Sam home again."