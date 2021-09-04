Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Naomh Conaill win the 2020 Donegal club championship on penalties

Wednesday's scheduled replay of the 2020 Donegal Football Final has been postponed following an appeal by Naomh Conaill to Ulster GAA.

Naomh Conaill beat Kilcar on penalties on 14 August but were found to have brought on four subs in extra-time instead of the permitted three.

Kilcar's successful appeal led to Donegal GAA ordering a replay.

However, Naomh Conaill's subsequent appeal to Ulster GAA has now been upheld and the process must restart.

The provincial body decided that a rule relating to video evidence had been infringed in Donegal GAA's judgement to order the replay.

With the process back at square one, that left Kilcar with having to decide whether to start another appeals process or not and the club has indicated to Donegal GAA that it will be exercising that option.

"Kilcar's objection is to be remitted to CCC Dhún na nGall for re-hearing," said a Donegal GAA statement.

The fixture was postponed three times in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Donegal Championship is scheduled to begin later this month.