Ryan O'Donoghue's second-half penalty miss summed up another devastating All-Ireland Final experience for Mayo

Tyrone secured their fourth All-Ireland Football title as goals from Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry saw Mayo's 70-year wait for Sam Maguire go on.

Ryan O'Donoghue's penalty miss just after half-time was only one of four squandered Mayo goal chances.

That came after the Red Hands went in 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

In contrast, Tyrone clinically took their opportunities as McShane palmed home a long ball before Conor McKenna teed up Darren McCurry to net.

Substitute McShane's goal came moments after his introduction and not long after O'Donoghue's penalty miss - which had followed Tommy Conroy blazing wide another glorious Mayo three-pointer opportunity.

By the end, Mayo panic had long set in as poor decision-making and naive tactics only added to their misery of suffering an 11th All-Ireland defeat since their last triumph in 1951.

Mayo fell into the trap of getting bottled up by the Tyrone defence throughout the contest

But for Tyrone there was only joy as their 2-14 to 0-15 triumph earned the county a first All-Ireland title since 2008 as joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher guided them to the title in their first year in charge - matching Mickey Harte's 2003 feat.

It's an extraordinary triumph for a Red Hand squad laid low by a Covid-19 outbreak little more than a month ago which at one stage threatened their very participation in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

But the Red Hands regrouped from that to stun the Kingdom and the pattern of Saturday's decider was not dissimilar to the semi-final as Mayo quickly began to run into cul-de-sacs after a promising start.

The Tyrone turnover became the main feature of the contest as they broke at pace which was best exemplified by McCurry's ultimately match-clinching goal in the 58th minute after Conn Kilpatrick's soaring midfield fetch set up McKenna on the charge who delivered a perfect no-look pass for the corner-forward to palm to net.

Tactically the match represented another triumph for the Tyrone management as their decision to withdraw the influential Mattie Donnelly and put on McShane in the 44th minute was vindicated within moments as the substitute cleverly diverted Padraig Hampsey's high ball past a stranded Rob Hennelly.

Mayo's curse goes on

In the run-up to Saturday's final, Dr Mick Loftus, one of only two surviving members of Mayo's victorious 1951 squad, had scoffed at any suggestion of the curse said to have afflicted the county at All-Ireland level since then, but once again pretty much everything that could have gone wrong for James Horan's side transpired on gaelic football's biggest stage.

Conroy's point after Aidan O'Shea's midfield fetch from the throw-in gave Mayo an immediate lead which was added to by an O'Donoghue free in the sixth minute but Niall Morgan's 50-metre free got Tyrone scoring moments later and they never really looked back - helped by their opposition's woeful finishing.

Scores from captain Padraig Hampsey and McCurry had edged Tyrone into a 0-3 to 0-2 lead when Conor Loftus - a great nephew of Dr Mick - failed to take Mayo's first goal opportunity as his soccer-style effort pointblank range was pulled into Niall Sludden's midriff after Bryan Walsh's initial effort had been blocked.

Mayo's second missed goal chance when Tyrone led 0-5 to 0-4 as skipper O'Shea was denied by Ronan McNamee's superb block after Niall Morgan had left his goals unguarded. The afternoon did not improve greatly for O'Shea thereafter.

While Mayo began to struggle to find any space against the suffocating Tyrone defence, they managed to stay on terms as Paddy Durcan pointed to level the contest at 0-5 to 0-5 in the 22nd minute, but that provoked the Red Hands to produce a quick third-score burst.

It could been ever better for Tyrone at this stage with McCurry failing to beat Hennelly from close range with the glorious goal chance but Morgan cushioned the blow by pointing the 45 to put the Red Hands 0-8 to 0-5 up.

Mayo remained in touch at 0-10 to 0-8 in arrears at half-time and the key moments of the match from their perspective quickly unfolded after the break as Conroy blazed his goal chance wide before a shuffling O'Donoghue clipped the outside of the right-hand upright with his penalty.

Psychologically the penalty miss looked a huge moment in the contest as Tyrone's Frank Burns was not punished after picking the ball up in his own small square following a goalline scramble.

A Hennelly free did cut the margin to the minimum on 45 minutes within 60 seconds McShane had palmed to the net at the other end to rub further salt into Mayo's wounds .

Mayo frantically attempted to stay in touch as scores from O'Donoghue and Kevin McLoughlin cut the margin to two after 57 minutes.

But from the resultant kickout after McLoughlin's point, Tyrone fashioned McCurry's decisive goal after the brilliant work of Kilpatrick and McKenna.

Points from Lee Keegan and O'Donoghue left a kick of the ball between the sides by the 61st minute but that was as close as Mayo got in the closing stages as scores from Peter Harte, lively substitute Darragh Canavan, McCurry and Morgan firmly shut the door on Mayo.

Mayo: R Hennelly; P O'Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin; M Ruane, C Loftus; D O'Connor, A O'Shea, B Walsh; K McLoughlin, T Conroy, R O'Donoghue. Subs: E Hession for Plunkett half-time

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; F Burns, P Harte, K McGeary; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, M O'Neill, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, C McKenna. Subs: