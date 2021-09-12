Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim celebrate their All-Ireland intermediate triumph at Croke Park

Antrim produced an impressive display to defeat Kilkenny 2-21 to 2-13 in Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final at Croke Park.

The Saffrons lost last year's decider but made no mistake this time with a goal from Maeve Kelly helping them to a 1-11 to 0-9 half-time lead.

Sophie O'Dwyer netted for the Cats to leave four points between the sides.

But the Ulster team hit back with a Caitrin Dobbin goal and they were clear when Sarah Crowley netted late on.

The victory moves Paul Killen's side up to the senior ranks as they made amends for losing to Down in the 2020 final.

The outstanding Kelly fired over the opening point but Kilkenny settled quickest and hit four scores without reply.

Denied by the woodwork

They came so close to moving six ahead as Danielle Quigley's shot hit the foot of the post, with Antrim making the most of their escape.

Kelly, who scored 1-5, bustled her way through the Kilkenny defence before rifling low inside the post to make it 1-7 to 0-7 after 21 minutes.

Antrim's Chloe Drain takes to the air to get in front of Danielle Quigley

Antrim finished the half strongly to go in five points in front at the interval and they stretched to lead to seven before O'Dwyer smashed high into the net from a free on 43 minutes.

The Saffrons response killed the game as a contest as they scored an unanswered 1-3 including Dobbin striking across goal and into the bottom corner of the net.

The match fizzled out in the latter stages with Crowley smashing home in added time before Antrim captain Lucia McNaughton, on her 26th birthday, had the final say with the last point of the match.

Armagh were earlier beaten 1-14 to 1-11 by Wexford in the junior final at headquarters.

The Orchard side, which won the title last season, held the early advantage after Eimear Smyth's goal.

Wexford seized control although they found the net through an unfortunate own goal from Nicola Woods.

Armagh trailed by two points at the break but went on to lead before Wexford fought back to win.

Ciara Donnelly slotted over 10 points for Armagh while Wexford's Chloe Cashe hit seven points.