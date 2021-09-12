'Relief, ecstasy and putting to bed some yesteryears' - Logan on Tyrone's triumph

Moments in sport where it is appropriate to shed yourself of humility are few and far between.

Practicing the unspoken code of respect rarely fails to play well, and nor should it. Contrastingly, pumping out your chest and delivering a gushing review of your own achievements will mostly leave a bitter taste.

Every so often though, a moment so undeniably triumphant set against a backdrop of doubt and difficulty arises, and in those moments the victor pats themselves on the back and the rest of us watch on, acknowledging that in this moment, they deserve it.

The full-time whistle at Croke Park on Saturday was one of those moments for Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, but there was little interest from the joint-managers in seizing the chance to say I told you so.

"Overstated, in truth" was how Logan described the importance of the managerial role before going on to list the vital contribution of each member of the backroom team and the players.

Listen to the pair's ex-team-mates, their current coaching colleagues and the players they work with, and you will quickly appreciate that this isn't some public bashfulness act.

Tyrone's success this year, by all accounts, was built on a foundation totally devoid of ego. That is Logan and Dooher's way; the team comes first, everyone is expected to play their part, no-one's importance is increased or diminished.

It is no coincidence that under this management Kieran McGeary has catapulted himself into the position of frontrunner for Footballer of the Year.

The Pomeroy man was handpicked by the pair six years ago to captain the Under-21 side that claimed All-Ireland glory. McGeary, poised, skilful and brutally strong, has been lauded this season mainly for his ability to cover every blade of grass in every game. The all-action team player, perfect for Logan and Dooher to build a team around.

Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary were two of Tyrone's stand-out performers this year

The joint-managers see themselves as facilitators, creating an environment for players to invite responsibility upon themselves and troubleshoot in-game difficulties themselves. McGeary understands that as well as anybody.

"They always take you to a different level. Everywhere they go, anything they do," McGeary said.

"You only have to speak to either man for 10 minutes to know they're going to take you to a different level, and that's the type of two characters they are.

"The whole backroom team. Every single person put in their shift. Every single one.

"It's hard to stop a bus with everybody going in one direction."

'A win to justify big individual decisions'

Of course, when the joint-managers took up the role last November shortly after Mickey Harte stepped down following 18 years at the helm, they had plenty to work with.

Although without an Ulster Championship since 2017 the Red Hands were considered to be among the group of three or four teams that posed the biggest threat to Dublin's dominance.

"I said it quietly: that is would take something to stand in the road of the type of men we had gathered together," said Logan.

Two big calls were made in 2020 that contributed significantly to the impressive firepower in the Red Hands' arsenal, with Conor McKenna returning home from the AFL after Cathal McShane had resisted the temptation to move Down Under, turning down a contract from the Adelaide Crows.

Both forwards produced telling contributions in Saturday's win, with McShane fisting home the opening goal within a minute of his introduction and McKenna providing the perfect past for Darren McCurry to palm home the second.

McKenna arrived back in Tyrone before last season's Championship stating it could take him a year to get back up to speed having moved to Australia in 2015. The feeling remains that the best of the Eglish man is yet to come, but in both the semi-final and the final he showed himself to be a player capable of stepping up to produce game-defining moments even when enduring a subdued game.

McShane too, Tyrone's star in recent seasons before a brutal injury in the 2020 league, was forced to adapt to a new role as an impact substitute - one that he played to great effect in the Ulster final as well as All-Ireland semi-final and final.

Where there was vindication for Logan and Dooher, there was too for McKenna and McShane.

"A lot of people were asking me at the time, 'why did you stay in Tyrone?', I think today answers that question. I couldn't say it at the time," McShane said.

"I'm so delighted after all the work I've put in - especially over lockdown when if I'm honest, things weren't looking pretty at times. But I've worked hard and I'm very proud to be back out representing Tyrone."

Cathal McShane scored Tyrone's first goal just a minute after coming onto the pitch

The same satisfaction will have been felt by McCurry, who returned to the panel having left in 2018 after becoming a peripheral figure despite an impressive record of Championship scoring.

The self-styled 'Dazzler' predicted to team-mates on the day before the game that he would have a day to remember. His 1-4, despite the attentions of Mayo's semi-final hero Padraig O'Hora, saw McCurry finish the Championship as Tyrone's top-scorer.

"I was a bit under pressure," he admitted.

"People were doubting me, doubting my ability but you just come back stronger and I knew coming into today's final that I was going to light it up and have a good game."

The stories of personal vindication, of triumph over adversity could be told by every player on Tyrone's matchday panel.

It is, on this occasion, entirely appropriate for each individual to publicly declare themselves a winner, for that is what they are.

It is unlikely that you'll find Logan or Dooher at the centre of the celebrations though, because that is not their way. Their job was to bring a team together and ensure every single person involved in the set-up was pushing in the same direction.

It was an idea built on the belief that if they could achieve that, their ability would be irresistible. And so it was.